Apple is tackling child abuse with iCloud feature detection system-Doha News





The tech giant has announced new precautions to provide a safer environment for minors.

Apple Inc announced on Monday that it will activate a child abuse detection system that scans the iPhone’s photo library to detect images related to child abuse stored in the online iCloud feature.

The tech giant released an explanation on Monday after last week’s announcement raised concerns about user privacy. Initially, it said it would scan all users’ devices, including mobile phones, tablets and computers, to detect illegal content.

According to Reuters, other major tech companies like Google and Microsoft are already monitoring user content to combat child exploitation and other security reasons, but experts are Apple’s latest step. Said to be more invasive.

Sources say the government can make other plans, such as expanding the system to monitor other elements on Apple devices.

But the tech company said in a Sunday post that it would oppose attempts to invade user privacy.

“In the past, we’ve faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that reduce user privacy, and we’ve categorically rejected those demands,” Apple said.

“We will continue to reject them.”

Also read: How private is your personal data?

A company official said in a media briefing Monday that the new system will be activated on all devices updated to iOS 15 by the fall.

Once activated, all files synced to your iCloud storage server will be checked for violations.

“About half of child sexual abuse material is It’s formatted as a video. “

The company’s detection system isn’t designed to check videos, but it’s expected to expand soon.

The latest decision comes when tech companies are faced with increasing pressure to do more research on the fraudulent material on their devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dohanews.co/apple-tackles-child-abuse-with-detection-system-for-icloud-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos