Community colleges need to plan courses for technology and workplace innovation

Higher education enrollment fell to a new low overall in the spring semester of 2021, according to new data released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In just one year, the United States experienced a 3.5% decrease from the previous year, or 603,000 students. This is seven times worse than the previous year’s decline.

Perhaps the hardest sector of higher education, community colleges are the steepest path to recovery, bridging the gap in registration, permanence, retention, and completion, especially between colored and low-income students. I am walking. According to a recent article published by the American Association of Community Colleges, community college persistence fell 3.5 points to 58.5%, the largest decline in all education sectors. The retention rate of existing customers also fell the most in the community college sector, down 2.1 points to 51.6%. And the enrollment of community colleges fell the most from low-income high schools.

Reflecting these realities of our country’s community colleges, it’s time to integrate new ideas, new technologies, new ways of thinking, and new commitments to remove all barriers to student success. Teachers, including the presidents of next-generation community colleges, need to take their institutions to new heights and maximize their mission and vision potential.

Community college educators are at the forefront of our community, working to help eliminate poverty and achieve a fair future. But without sufficient institutional resources and support, our front line will essentially succumb to the firing line.

Below are three important points that community colleges should consider beyond the pandemic.

New initiatives for technology integration

The last 18 months have resulted in an onslaught of efforts from community colleges to expedite the development and deployment of service continuity plans. Some institutions had better resources and preparation than others, but online education and support services have become the norm. During this time, there were some discoveries within the academy. For one, educational institutions quickly learned that faculty and staff lacked the skill set to provide services remotely to students. In addition, the times have revealed the number of students who are not ready to learn through this medium.

Technology integration should be at the forefront of all strategic planning to move forward, as our institution is actively working to recover from the pandemic. Institutions need to use comprehensive data to find out how effective online education and student support services can be to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of student success. In addition, multiple modalities of learning prove to be essential to meet the educational needs of today’s and tomorrow’s students.

Face-to-face instruction and support always has their place. But the future of society, industry and globalization depends on innovative and disruptive technologies. Community colleges need to envision educational technology as well.

New initiatives for telework and alternative work scheduling

Community colleges need to adopt cross-pandemic telecommuting and alternative work schedules to ensure a link between the evolving workforce and the education market. Why? Distance learning has changed students’ expectations of learning and accessibility, and has influenced faculty and staff’s beliefs in providing quality instruction and services remotely. In addition, the progression of coronavirus variants and various demands on family life may require more faculty and staff to serve students off campus.

Now, the real question is how each community college should properly develop telework and alternative work scheduling practices and policies. Both accommodations are powerful tools available to educational institutions. Despite the great responsibility involved in establishing and continuing an institution, these accommodations can enhance the institution’s ability to serve students creatively and continuously.

The key here is strategy and orientation. Institutions need to fully embrace the impending urgency to strategize the path to integration and maintain a link between the workforce and the education market. Despite the complete barriers to critics, suspicions, and implementation, each community college needs to plan a course for implementation in line with the mission of the organization.

Indeed, one step is to create a task force in your organization that consists of faculty and staff from talent, information technology, and other key areas to select technical tools that support staff and workflow accountability. New policies and procedures also need to be established.

Efforts to rebound our community and industry

Interestingly, society continues to question the purpose of higher education. Over time, the industry is in a position to provide education on more efficient and effective issues for business needs. This does not mean that higher education is endangered. But, as we know, this institution has lost its once dominant foothold.

No sector in higher education is as ready to develop programs as quickly as community colleges, based on the needs of the industry and community. The relevance of our sector depends on our ability to pivot quickly and act with appropriate urgency. Community colleges are appropriate to secure and expand market share in the increasingly competitive educational and industrial markets by injecting more technology into the student experience and initiating workplace innovation beyond the pandemic. We are taking various measures.

