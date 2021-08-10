Why Apples iOS 15 scans iPhone photos and messages





Apple, which proudly advertised the true nature of user privacy in a recent iOS 15 preview, recently introduced features that seem to go against the spirit of privacy first. It is a function that scans iPhone photos and warns the authorities if they are included in the photos. Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Fighting child sexual abuse is objectively good, but privacy experts are excited about how Apple chooses it.

Apples’ new extended protection for kids may not be as bad as it looks if the company keeps its promise. But even if you own it physically, it reminds you that you don’t own any data or devices. You can buy an iPhone for a fair amount of money, take a picture with it, and put it in your pocket. And Apple can figuratively reach into its pocket and its iPhone to make sure your photo is legal.

Last week, Apple announced that a new technology for scanning CSAM photos will be installed on users’ devices in future iOS 15 and macOS Monterey updates. Scanning CSAM images is nothing new. Facebook and Google have been scanning images uploaded to the platform for years, giving Apple access to photos already uploaded to iCloud accounts. It makes sense to scan photos uploaded to iCloud to find CSAM and is consistent with Apple’s competitors.

But Apple is doing something a little different. Apple says it doesn’t think so, but it feels more invasive. The image scan is done on the device itself, not on the server that uploads the photos. Did Apple also use a new tool in the messaging app to scan photos sent and received with children to get sexual images and display them to parents of children under the age of 12? It will offer an option to notify you. Parents can opt in to these features and all scans will be done on the device.

In effect, companies that have taken two widely publicized stances against the FBI, rather than one, appear to be demanding that a backdoor be created for the suspected terrorist phone. It’s not immediately clear why Apple is doing this at this point, but it could be related to laws pending abroad or potential laws in the United States. Currently, companies can be fined up to $ 300,000 if they find a CSAM, but they don’t have to look for a CSAM, but they don’t report it to the authorities.

Following a backlash after the initial announcement of the new feature, Apple released a FAQ on Sunday with some clear details on how scanning technology on the device works. Basically, Apple downloads a database of known CSAM images from the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children (NCMEC) to all devices. The image is not downloaded to the device because CSAM has been converted to a string of numbers. Apples technology scans the photos in your iCloud Photo library and compares them to your database. If a certain number of matches are found (Apple hasn’t specified that number), a human confirms it and reports it to NCMEC. NCMEC gets it from there. It doesn’t analyze photos to look for signs that may contain CSAM like message tools do. I’m just looking for a match with a known CSAM.

A well-documented, carefully thought-out, narrow-range backdoor is still a backdoor

In addition, according to Apple, only photos that you choose to upload to iCloud Photos will be scanned. If you disable iCloud Photos, your photos won’t be scanned. In 2018, CNBC reported that it had about 850 million iCloud users, of which 170 million were paying for additional storage capacity (Apple reported 5 GB for all iPhone users). Cloud storage is provided free of charge). Therefore, many people can be affected here.

According to Apple, this method has significant privacy benefits over simply scanning a photo after uploading it to iCloud. Nothing will leave your device or appear to Apple unless there is a match. Apple also claims to use only the CSAM database and reject the government’s request to add other types of content to the database.

However, privacy advocates believe that new features open the door to further abuse. Now that Apple has established that it can do this for some images, it will almost certainly be asked to do it for other images as well. The Electronic Frontier Foundation is looking at a future where the government will pressure Apple to scan user devices for content that their country bans, both in iCloud photo libraries on devices and in user messages.

It’s not a slippery slope. According to EFF, this is a fully constructed system, waiting for slight changes due to external pressure. After all, even a well-documented, carefully thought-out, narrow-range backdoor is still a backdoor.

Center for Democracy and Technology said in a statement to Recode that Apple’s new tools are deeply concerned and represent a disturbing change from the company’s previous privacy stance. I wanted Apple to rethink that decision.

According to CDT, Apple will no longer offer fully end-to-end encrypted messaging via iMessage, undermining the privacy previously provided for storing photos for iPhone users.

Will Cathcart, head of Facebook’s crypto-messaging service WhatsApp, has blown up Apple’s new tactics on a Twitter thread.

Apple is software that can scan all your private photos on your phone, including photos you don’t share with anyone, rather than focusing on making it easy for people to report what they’re sharing. Was built. It’s not privacy.

Will Cascat (@wcathcart) August 6, 2021

(Facebook and Apple have been in conflict since Apple introduced anti-tracking capabilities into mobile operating systems, as a way to protect user privacy from companies that track activity across apps, especially on Facebook. It was assembled by Apple. Facebook executives were very pleased with the opportunity to consider Apple’s own privacy issues.)

And Edward Snowden expressed his thoughts in the form of memes:

Some experts think Apple is doing well, or at least not as bad as it looks. John Gruber wondered if this would provide Apple with a way to fully encrypt iCloud backups from government surveillance, while at the same time monitoring CSAM user content.

If these features work as described and work as described, there are few sources of concern, Gruber writes. Reliable experts acknowledge that there are still completely legitimate concerns about how features can be abused or misused in the future.

Stratechery’s Ben Thompson pointed out that this could be Apple’s way ahead of potential European legislation requiring Internet service providers to look for CSAM on the platform. US lawmakers sought to pass their own legislation that would require Internet services to monitor the CSAM platform. Otherwise, section 230 protection will be lost. It is not unthinkable that they will reintroduce the bill or something similar to this parliament.

Or maybe the motive of the apple is simpler. Two years ago, the New York Times made Apple and several other tech companies do everything they could to scan CSAM services, and made such scans impossible, making CSAM. He criticized the implementation of measures such as encryption that made it difficult. Detection. According to The Times, the Internet was now flooded with CSAM.

Apple could have been accused of protecting the data of dead terrorists, but it was probably too far a bridge that was seen as enabling child sexual abuse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/recode/2021/8/10/22617196/apple-ios15-photo-messages-scanned The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos