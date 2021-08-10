2022 Cadillac CT5-V Black Wing First Drive Review: Final Lap





Cadillac states that the CT5-V Black Wing and the smaller CT4-V Black Wing will be the last petrol cars to wear the V Series Performance Badge.Cadillac

While the Escalade SUV may have made a sale, the Cadillac V-series cars paid tribute to American luxury brands that are often ridiculed and counted. They included the CTS-V, which became the first production sedan to break the 8-minute lap mark at the legendary German Nrburgring circuit in 2008.

The CT5-V Black Wing is a direct descendant of these record sedans. And, in important respects, it instantly claims to be one of the fastest and most truck-ready 4-doors in history. Oh, and that fun. Like wedding blowouts, conga lines, and everyone’s fun in the pool.

To prove it, Cadillac unleashed me on the Virginia International Speedway, a truck roller coaster charmer ideally suited for Blackwing talent. They include a luxurious 668 hp supercharged V8 engine, a top speed of over 200 mph (found enough space to nip 152 mph on the longest straight on the VIR), and a surprisingly friendly personality. It will be. There is even a standard 6-speed manual transmission that excites enthusiasts who can hardly find stick shifts in today’s showrooms.

The 2022 CT5-V Black Wing is ranked as one of the fastest and most intense sedans in the world with 668 horsepower, a supercharged V8 engine and a top speed of over 200 mph.Cadillac get it while it’s hot

Cadillac claims that the CT5-V Black Wing and its small CT4-V Black Wing cousin will be the last petrol cars to wear the V Series Performance Badge. From then on, all Hot Rod Cadillacs will be powered exclusively and quietly by electricity.

Aside from the premium lead-free economy, combustion and consumption can drop to 11 or 12 mpg during a hard drive. Caddy is not a Neanderthal. Cadillac engineers pulled out all the stops for this last dance sedan and stormed General Motors shelves for its best high-speed technology. The 6.2-liter engine is from a Swiss watch, but yells like a NASCAR fan from Taradega. Adopted for use with the Corvette ZR1, it has expensive features such as a titanium intake valve.

The Cadillac CT5-V Black Wing employs one of the familiar engine philosophies of the Mercedes-AMG division. A single master builder assembles each Blackwing V8 and a signed engine plaque proves their handiwork. The optional 10-speed automatic transmission, Cadillac, claims to offer faster shifts than Porsche’s proud PDK transmission. Whether true or not, we didn’t discuss Cadillac’s snappy gear changes at VIR by hitting the shift paddle or putting it in the drive and leaving the rest to the car.

The CT5-V Blackwing uses the Virginia International Raceway to store video, audio and GPS data laps with an optional performance data recorder.Cadillac Truck Tech

Driver-adjustable magnetic ride control is being claimed as the world’s most responsive suspension technology recently adopted by Ferrari and other supercar manufacturers. Currently, in the latest 4.0 iterations, the shock absorber is filled with a magnetic rheological fluid. The magnetic field acts on the metal particles embedded in the fluid and instantly adjusts the hardness of the impact on one of the four wheels based on data from accelerometers and other sensors. Suspension monitors the roadway and reacts within milliseconds, allowing the driver to adjust settings from a comfortable cruise to full-bore performance.

Performance Traction Management (PTM) is also a winner, with five selectable modes that optimize the vehicle response of drivers of all skill levels and the required amount of safety monitoring. There are common sense improvements compared to previous cars with PTMs, including the Chevrolet Corvette. A simple Ferrari-like lever on the steering wheel for adjusting on-screen settings and a previous unnecessarily complex pushbutton sequence. (The 12-inch driver works smoothly, but looks like a pedestrian, especially when compared to those of Mercedes, Audi, and even Genesis Wizban).

Whether it’s a road trip memory or a full-fledged track lap, Performance Data Recorder combines a unique GPS antenna with a high-definition camera to capture video and audio to your SD card. GPS-based video track wraps are overlaid with graphic data for multiple performance parameters. With Cosworth racing software, including track position, speed, and g-force, drivers can analyze the lap in detail and learn where to improve. (For some hooligan style owners, there are many such areas).

Without access to trucks and long country roads, it is difficult for drivers to maximize the full performance capabilities of the Cadillac CT5-V Black Wing.Cadillac chassis

The standard CT5 chassis is, of course, totally reinforced and reinforced. The rugged brace connects the strut tower above the engine, thinking of a car corset so that everything doesn’t bend. The addition of a luxurious aerodynamic body and underbody shape guarantees fast balance and stability. Even the V-shaped mesh on the grill is designed to maximize airflow and cooling. The optional package renders these body bits in carbon fiber.

The optional carbon ceramic brakes are the first for Cadillac. These brakes remove 55 lbs of unsprung weight from the Black Wing. This is a great advantage for dialing with accurate handling. To justify the $ 9,200 surcharge, the rotor needs to last the life of the car and doesn’t have to clean the annoying brake dust. Whichever version you choose, Brembo’s brakes are ridiculously powerful and won’t fade after hours of fastest lap in the scorching heat of the VIR.

For ideas on the strict standards of this car, consider the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that wrap 19-inch wheels with an ominous look in forged aluminum or optional magnesium. Michelin has developed a rubber compound specifically for two black wings, including a small CT4-V black wing. Cadillac engineers were pleased with the performance after testing Michelin tires, fine-tuning and 30 iterations of the request.

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Black Wing starts at $ 84,990, or $ 88,165 for a 10-speed automatic transmission. The full-featured model costs $ 125,890.Cadillac performance and price

In a run that includes a fine Euro-style coffee and crepe shop in Graham, North Carolina, the Cadillac Touring mode makes you feel creamy and obedient like a typical luxury sedan. However, when stepping on the gas, the CT5-V Black Wing rips Mr. Hyde inside it in 3.4 seconds up to 60 mph, or in 3.6 seconds with a manual transmission.

The biggest problem with the CT5-V is its overcapacity on public roads. This is a feature common to modern sports cars and muscle cars with over 600, 800 and even 1,000 horsepower. Gliding on country roads at stunning speeds, the Black Wing often felt half asleep. Unless you have access to trucks, or 10,000 acres in Wyoming, it’s difficult to find a road on which Cadillac can exercise without undue risk to license or life. For many drivers and buyers on a budget, an even nimble CT4-V Black Wing with enough 474 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6 engine is an easy choice for $ 59,990.

The CT5-V Black Wing is $ 25,000 higher, starting at $ 84,990, or $ 88,165 for automatic transmissions. The full-featured model costs $ 125,890. Much more expensive than the BMW M3 and Mercedes AMG C63. Still, neither can match Cadillac’s horsepower, top speed, or overall performance, but it’s significantly inferior to the top-end BMW M5 or Mercedes AMG E63.

Blackwing performance upgrades can’t completely hide interiors that aren’t inspired by the standard CT5, such as outdated infotainment and automatic shift levers like plastic.Cadillac interior

As with all CT5s, the only caveat is luxury and packaging. If only the Cadillac cabin was as advanced as the technology behind it. The shift wand betrays the excellent performance of automatic transmissions. Cheap skate levers will be in rental Chevrolet Malibu homes. The 8-inch touchscreen is terribly chasing luxury curves in size, graphics and stylish integration. The trunk space is as small as 11.9 cubic feet. Honda Civic is big.

The Black Wing interior upgrade improves the overall vanilla feel of the CT5. With just the right adjustable thighs and torso, a handsome sports seat is great for trucks, but it’s not as aggressive as it’s useless for everyday entry and exit, and it’s an interior highlight. It features especially upgraded nappa leather and an optional carbon fiber seatback reminiscent of an exotic supercar. A well-crafted steering wheel wrapped in non-slip faux suede gets a numbered plate to identify the build sequence between the black wings.

According to Cadillac, in 2022, the total number of black wings between CT5-V and CT4-V could not exceed 3,000 units.

Even before the introduction of Tesla, Porsche Taycan, or Lucid Air, the Cadillac V-series models attracted only a narrow audience of true followers. Today, the clock is ticking between the demand for industry swaps to zero emissions and the electrical transition of GM.

Consider the nostalgic love letter to the CT5-V Black Wing’s peak internal combustion engine, or dear John’s letter from a brand or company looking for fossil fuels forever.

Inline6: The handsome and highly functional sports seat is one of the highlights of the interior with optional carbon fiber backing and nappa leather.Cadillac

