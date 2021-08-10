Google, YouTube new child safety features





Washington (AFP)

On Tuesday, Google announced a range of online safety measures for children, including private settings for videos uploaded by teens and protection of ads displayed to users under the age of 18.

With the growing use of the Internet during the pandemic and growing concerns about the exploitation and safety of children online, new features include Google’s YouTube video platform, as well as search and Google Assistant. It also affects online services.

“As children and teens spend more time online, parents, educators, child safety and privacy experts, and policy makers are naturally concerned about how to keep them safe. “” Said Mindy Brooks, Director of Product and User Experience at Google.

“We are regularly involved with these groups and share these concerns.”

Google’s “Safe Search”, which excludes sensitive and mature content, is the default setting for users under the age of 18. So far, this has only been true for users under the age of 13.

On the very popular YouTube platform, content between the ages of 13 and 17 will be private by default, tech giants said.

“With private uploads, content is only visible to you and your choice,” said a blog post by James Beser, Head of Product Management for YouTube Kids and Family.

“We want to help young users make informed decisions about their online footprint and digital privacy. If users want to publish their content, they can change the default upload display settings, and who Provides a reminder that you can view your content. Video. “

Google also makes it easier for families to request the removal of their child’s photos from image search requests.

“Of course, removing an image from search doesn’t remove it from the web, but I’m confident that this change will give young people more control over images online,” Brooks said. rice field.

As another safeguard, Google doesn’t have the option to turn off and turn location history for all users under the age of 18. This has already been done for people under the age of 13.

Google will also change the way ads are displayed to minors, block the “age-sensitive” category, and ban targeting based on age, gender, or interest under the age of 18.

2021 AFP

