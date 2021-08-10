



If there’s one place where you can increase your productivity power even a little, it’s in good old virtual documents.

Whether you’re entering important business documents or an ode to a squirrel on the street (as is the case with one), the last thing you want to do while staring at the familiar white screen is every 7 seconds. Is to stop the thinking process and click. Look for some commands.

Thankfully, Google Docs has a number of impressive time-saving shortcuts, especially on the front of the desktop. The presence of a physical keyboard opens the door to many useful key combo actions. And at some point in the last few weeks, El Googleberry seems to have sneaked a nifty new treasure into its collection.

So there’s nothing more annoying, but here’tis: whenever you’re typing into a document on your computer, press the @ sign to type a word today, tomorrow, or yesterday, or enter a specific date. You can enter it. As on August 16th, the document will start typing results as it progresses, so you probably only need to type the first two letters of the required term. When the suggestion pops up, just press Enter.

And you will find that you are facing a friendly little live link on the date you mentioned. check it out:

JR

From that link, you can derive some potentially useful tricks.

You can view the interactive monthly calendar by clicking on the date itself in the pop-up. You can change the date format by clicking the JR gear-shaped settings icon. JR And you (or someone else you shared the document with) can click the “Book a Meeting” link to open a new calendar event and schedule something for the day.

It ’s a little cool, is n’t it?

The system also has other agenda-related options that deserve attention. For example, try entering the @ sign and then the name of an event that you know will be coming soon on your calendar. For example, “Executive Lunch with Senor Squirrel”. Enter the title when you enter the document. Simply press Enter to get a live link shortcut to a specific event in your document.

JR

Press the @ sign to scroll down for one-click suggestions for upcoming events, suggestions for creating live-linked shortcuts to other documents in Google Docs storage, and references to specific people or specific people. Suggestions are also displayed. Marmot (either in contacts or within your organization, depending on your settings). This makes it easy to share documents with the creatures mentioned above and incorporate them into your mix.

JR

Obviously, I mainly interact with myself. Hey, that’s nothing wrong.

For now, this system seems to be only available on the Document Desktop website, not the Android app, but it’s a bit annoying. But while you wait for Google to catch up with that front, you’ll never run out of other shortcuts specific to the Docs Android app, and you’ll be able to remind yourself and get into the habit of using it.

Ah. Isn’t it sublime to save time? This is a whole new paradigm. Use it at any time to increase your productivity. *

* With or without rhyme, it’s your dime.

Learn more advanced shortcuts with the new Android Shortcuts Super Course. You’ll learn a lot of time-saving tricks for your phone, and you may even come across more inspirational tech poetry. (We apologize in advance.)

