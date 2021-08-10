TECH TUESDAY: The most original solution to the 2021 rule changes we’ve ever seen





F1’s big new rule change was postponed until 2022 following the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn’t mean that innovation had stopped. At this week’s Tech Tuesday, Mark Hughes showcases the most original ways teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull have used Giorgio Piola’s technical illustrations to fine-tune their 2020 cars to 2021 regulations. increase.

This season was supposed to be the low-cost final year of this F1 iteration. This technical format was extended a year before the introduction of the all-new aero regulations and had the strict restriction that car parts could not be changed. The idea was to extend the life of an existing car by one year, given the economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

Nonetheless, and despite the initial implementation of the cost cap, typical F1 ingenuity has nevertheless found a way to innovate. This may have been helped by simultaneous regulatory aero adjustments made to curb the increase in downforce.

By reducing floor space, banning floor slots and louvers, and limiting the size of diffuser strakes and brake duct winglets, the team got something to tackle. With the goal of regaining the lost performance, we worked to close the gap with all other Mercedes.

As the figure shows, in 2021 floor space was reduced and floor slots and louvers were banned.

So, despite the restrictions on homologation, cost, and retention of existing monocoques, we saw some new features for the first time this year. Whatever restrictions are in place, F1 will adapt.

In early designs, Red Bull, Ferrari and Alpine all found a way to emulate Mercedes innovation. Sweep back the rear suspension to provide more space around the diffuser for aerodynamics to use. This was despite the fact that the token system limits the way such changes can be made.

The existing pickup points were retained, but reconfigured for a variety of uses to achieve almost the same effect as the 2020 Mercedes created without such restrictions.

2020 Red Bull in the upper left circle, 2021 RB16B different rear suspension approach in the upper right

Second, it had its own development capabilities. By cutting off the edge of the floor and prohibiting slots, various avoidances to reproduce the rotating vortex of air at the lower edge of the floor and aerodynamically seal it to create negative pressure that pulls the car into the truck. A plan was born.

Mercedes first tried a series of wavy swells under the floor. These were then replaced by silverstones with a more complex arrangement that smoothed the swells, but the double vertical flaps served to stumble the air into a vortex (bottom).

Mercedes reprofiled gable area from Austria (top) to Silverstone (bottom)

Z-floors with Z-shaped notches on the edges of the floor that stumble air and curl the resulting vortices under the outer edge of the floor have been standardized elsewhere.

Above is the Ferrari floor circled with a “Z-shaped” notch, highlighted in green is the unused space permitted by 2021 regulations.

In fact, in Monaco, Red Bull appeared shark-toothed around the trailing edge of the diffuser. These were further developed in subsequent races, and by the time of the Austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappens cars had teeth on the full width of the trailing edge of the diffuser.

Its edges feature a gurney flap to guide air to the top of the diffuser in a way that helps the array of small vortices created by the shark’s teeth keep energizing the air flow at a higher ride height than before. rice field. Degree of rake angle.

Shark tooth saw teeth along the Red Bull diffuser. Verstappen ran an updated rear diffuser in Styria, and Perez was still running old spec parts.

Ferrari has discovered a new way to accelerate the air in the dead zone, which is constrained by the token system to hold a fashionable wide nose and the wide nose tends to create underneath.

Ferrari has a unique double cape arrangement under the nose, the upper cape directs the air to the gable and the lower cape (highlighted in yellow) helps accelerate the direct flow under the floor.

An additional cape mounted under the main cape was used to guide the air in the zone and accelerate towards the underfloor.

The new limits represent a new solution for F1. You can’t stop the idea.

