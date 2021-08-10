How to use the Apex Legends Calculator to see if it’s close to a heirloom





Season 10 is one of the biggest seasons in Apex Legends history and welcomes the popular character Seer. But who was the most chosen in Season 10 of the Battle Royale shooter?

Apex Legends is now available in a new Battle Royale product with eight characters to choose from. Call of Duty: The game settled down significantly when Warzone was released, but with so many players jumping into Respawn’s games, Apex Legends Season 10 is arguably one of the biggest games ever!

There are currently 18 legends to choose from, which can be a headache for players before each game. However, with hundreds and thousands of matches already recorded in Season 10, we will analyze and find the legend with the highest pick rate in Season 10.

Apex Legends Season 10 Pick Rate Ranking List

This is a complete list of all the characters selected in Apex Legends, ranked in ascending order to let you know which one is more preferred.

According to the status of Apex Legends, the pick rates for all Apex Legends ranked in Season 10 as of August 10, 2021 are:

Seer – 17.7% Octane – 14.2% Wraith – 9.9% Bloodhound – 7.5% Lifeline – 7.1% Pathfinder – 6.6% Bangalore – 4.8% Valkyrie – 4.6% Gibraltar – 4.5% Loba – 3.7% Caustic – 3.4% Fuse – 3.3 % Revenant – 2.9% Mirage – 2.7% Gibraltar – 2.6% Rampart – 1.6% Wattson – 1.5% Crypto – 1.2% Season 10 Best Apex Legends Pick Rate 5. Lifeline – 7.1%

Lifeline has been in the range of 7-9% pick rates for the last few months and is always the preferred pick for players.

Helped by the fact that Lifeline is available to all players from the beginning, she is a useful member of any team due to her healing abilities. The usefulness of lifelines concludes with a wonderful ultimate that summons a care package full of health, shields and other useful defensive equipment.

4. Bloodhound – 7.5%

Again, with the influx of new Apex Legends players, Bloodhound is the perfect character to use for new Season 10 players.

With a pick rate of almost 12% at the beginning of Season 9, Bloodhound is pretty depressed, but still remains the fourth picked legend. Their tracking tools and skills are incredible, and the fleet of feet provided by their Beast of the Hunt Ultimate is valuable.

3. Wraith – 9.9%

Another legend that suffers from Seer’s arrival but benefits from being the first choice that does not need to be unlocked. Wraith had a very high pick rate of almost 14% during Season 9, and she is currently hovering around the 10% mark.

A distinguishing feature of Wraith is the ability to get out of trouble very quickly, including teammates. Her abilities allow her to create a portal to feel dangerous, temporarily invincible, and escape predicament.

2. Octane – 14.2%

For a long time, Octane has been the weapon of choice for many. He rose with a pick rate of nearly 20% during Season 9 and nearly one-fifth of the players chose to use him, but he dropped slightly, but incredibly desirable. It remains.

Except for his funny Quip, he is the perfect balance of attack and defense. Despite being considered an aggressive legend, Octane can significantly increase sprint speed, helping both attack and escape. However, most Octane users thrive on his Launch Pad Ultimate, which allows him to raise friendly players into the air.

You can use it to sneak a player, reach high beacons, escape combat, or return to the play zone. Don’t be surprised if Octane regains the top spot.

1. Seer – 17.7%

As with most new seasons at Apex Legends, new legends are emerging and in the limelight. At the time of his debut, Seer saw a pick rate of over 20%! He was a little depressed, and with an incoming nerf confirmed by the developers, he may eventually lose his top spot.

However, the Prophet’s dominance is justified because he has the ability to chase other reconnaissance characters. His Focus of Attention ability has caused some controversy because the resurrection can be easily canceled. His Ultimate ability creates a huge tracking dome where you can locate enemy players.

He also has other nifty tricks, such as being able to make his Exhibit Ultimate stronger.

It covers all Apex Legends Season 10 picks. As always, buffs and nerfs come and go throughout the season, affecting the game’s meta and then the legend’s pick rate.

It’s updated regularly so you always have the latest information. Also, don’t forget to check the tierlist of all Apex Legends weapons.

Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment

