Firefox 91 promotes privacy with more powerful new cookie clearing options





Mozilla

With the release of Firefox 91 on Tuesday, Mozilla has introduced a larger hammer to break cookies that websites, advertisers, and tracking companies can use to record their online behavior. A new feature called enhanced cookie clearing is designed to block tracking not only from websites, but also from third parties whose code is displayed on your site.

This technology is designed to clear cookies for certain websites, but it can also clear more aggressive “super cookies” designed to avoid compromising privacy protection. This feature is an option if you want to enable the strict mode of Firefox’s cookie processing. In this mode, website data is split into separate storage containers.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

“You can easily recognize and delete all the data that your website stores on your computer without worrying about the remaining data from third parties embedded in your website,” Mozilla said in a blog post. I am.

Cookies are text files that websites and their partners can store in their browsers. This is useful for tasks such as remembering your username, preferred language, and the contents of your e-commerce shopping cart. But they also allow businesses to track your online activity. For example, the Facebook Like button on the bike manufacturer’s website can tell Facebook that there is a potential for bike ads when using the Facebook app.

Today, privacy is a top priority, and the browser industry is looking for ways to get out of the way of the web. Free websites and online services aren’t that great if they are supported by advertising technology that is too closely related to your life.

Firefox, along with other browsers such as Apple Safari, Brave Software’s Brave, and Microsoft’s Edge, invests engineering resources in technologies that block cookies and other tracking technologies. Google, which has a huge online advertising business and prefers the idea of ​​personalizing ads, is trying to come up with alternatives that offer both targeted advertising and privacy in the Chrome browser.

Firefox helped rejuvenate the deadlocked browser competition after Microsoft’s Internet Explorer became dominant 20 years ago. However, Firefox’s influence has steadily diminished since Google introduced Chrome in 2008. Smartphones have also reduced Firefox usage, which is now down to 3.4%, Android smartphones use Chrome and iPhones use Safari by default.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/firefox-91-pushes-privacy-with-stronger-new-cookie-clearing-option/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos