Build vs. Would you like to buy the calculus you are using?It’s wrong

When people think of technology innovation, most focus on market-changing disruptors like Netflix and Uber. For these companies, a huge team of highly skilled developers has been able to create new markets and business models never before imagined. For other companies, there are other ways that are less flashy than ever, but that it’s less important to create a business game changer that can align software innovations with strategic goals.

In many cases, non-tech elite companies agree with the myth that they can’t build what they need and look to promise SaaS solutions to meet their technology requirements. The reason is that developing your own software is costly, inefficient, and difficult to scale, so your financial and human resources are too scarce to be effective. However, this hypothesis is based on an old development model. Here are three reasons why it’s time to rethink this equation and consider the benefits of building over buying.

1. Appropriate software drives business success.

Innovative and differentiated software can make the difference between success and failure.

For example, if a distributor or manufacturer builds a new customized software solution that improves supply chain efficiency by an order of magnitude over COTS products, a seemingly small upgrade can have widespread implications. .. For Fortune 50 companies, that efficiency gain can save hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars. And for small businesses, one custom upgrade can help you decide whether to go out of business or outperform your competitors.

The current business environment only adds to the urgency of developing this type of software. A recent study by Gartner, IDG and Harvey Nash / KPMG confirms that pandemics have accelerated the adoption of digital transformation and new technologies. After all, as a result of the pandemic, more than 8 out of 10 CIOs reported implementations of new technologies, IT strategies, and / or methodologies, 81% said they wanted to improve the customer experience, and nearly half said they were products. Meet changing demands for services or provide solutions in new ways. Also, according to a survey, organizations that increased their investment in digital innovation before 2021 were 2.7 times more likely to be top performers.

2. Building apps in-house is less efficient and less complex than you might think.

Software development does not require a huge team of the most skilled developers to build mission-critical applications. Technical and non-technical teams can work together using the latest application development platforms and tools to build scalable custom solutions with smaller, more agile teams without high development costs.

Building apps in-house solves the customization issues many executives face when buying SaaS, while at the same time providing more reliable, compliant, and effective software than out-of-the-box solutions. It can be realized. Unlike out-of-the-box solutions, apps that meet the exact needs of your company can ultimately save you time and money.

3. The app should continuously adapt to be viable over time.

Last year, IT teams faced unexpected software demands and their needs grew rapidly, demonstrating how important it is for enterprises to adapt on the fly.

SaaS offerings may seem attractive as a temporary fix for a company’s problems, but you need to consider how future requirements and objectives will evolve. Most of the solutions purchased are infeasible in the long run, as SaaS vendors focus on serving the largest addressable markets rather than optimizing for the enterprise. If you purchased a SaaS solution, it cannot be optimized to meet your ongoing priorities. Nor can it be quickly adapted if a failure occurs and needs to be updated.

In contrast, when building software that makes a difference to your organization in-house, your team can make continuous changes based on the current needs of your business. Leverage software innovation for competitive advantage, as well as avoid buying more siled software and placing band-aids on only partially fitted solutions Set the organization to.

Business leaders need to change their builds rather than buy calculus if they want to adapt and compete. Differentiated software is important, but many are trapped in thinking it’s too expensive or too complex to develop on their own. With the latest approaches to application development, that is no longer the case. Only companies that overcome these outdated ideas and take ownership of software innovation will be ahead of this increasingly digital era.

