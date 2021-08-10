Twitter Temporarily Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene to Disseminate Vaccine Misinformation – TechCrunch





Twitter temporarily suspended Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday after Georgian Republicans posted a tweet claiming that the vaccine would not reduce the Covid-19 epidemic.

“These vaccines have failed, they don’t reduce the spread of the virus, they don’t reduce the masks,” Green tweeted, inconsistent with the scientific community and urging the FDA to refuse to approve the vaccines. Greene’s tweets remain in the Twitter feed, but are paired with false information warnings from the company that show users information from the CDC.

Twitter on TechCrunch Tweet [Twitter’s] COVID-19 is a misleading information policy, and in the light of Twitter’s “repeated violation” of platform rules, Greene’s account will be frozen in read-only mode for 7 days. Last month, Green was suspended for 12 hours after falsely claiming that the virus poses little threat to healthy people under the age of 65.

The new suspension is the fourth slap on Green’s wrist from Twitter under the current strike-based system for Covid-19 related misinformation. Greene repeatedly breaks the rules on the platform. If there is a fifth breach after the account is restored, the account is at risk of permanent ban.

Despite a widely available trio of vaccines that have been shown to dramatically and effectively reduce or completely prevent the severity of Covid-19 infection, cases of Covid have increased significantly in the United States. increase. Florida continues to set its own record of daily infectious diseases, surpassing what the state saw in the months prior to 2020 vaccination.

False information online continues to play a major role in discouraging Americans from looking for vaccines, despite the rise in highly contagious delta mutants. In the states with the lowest vaccination rates across the country, such as Alabama, these numbers are on the rise as residents are aware of how vulnerable they are to new variants. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/10/marjorie-taylor-greene-mjt-twitter-suspension/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos