TCL announces new 6-series and 5-series TVs with Google TV instead of Roku





TCL has long been the standard-bearer of Roku TV. The company’s 6 Series is one of the best performing sets that can be purchased for less than $ 1,000. It features great photos with the mini LED backlight TCL defeating Samsung and LG to implement its technology and quantum dot HDR color. The 5 Series and 4 Series Roku TVs aren’t leaning forward in their respective price ranges.

But now, TCL is taking a step that could dramatically shake the US TV market. It will extend beyond Roku and release an updated version of the most popular TV with Google TV. The software, which debuted on Google 2020 Chromecast (and also works on Sony’s latest TVs), will be available on the latest 5 Series and 6 Series TVs.

I recently talked to some of TCL’s executives, and it’s well-known that the company hasn’t moved to Google TV instead of Roku, or has left its long-standing partner. Rather, TCL hopes that the TV operating system outlook will replace smartphones and eventually be integrated into two options: RokuOS and Google TV. TCL wants to give consumers a choice, and the existing 6-series and 5-series Roku TVs will continue to be sold. That stance seems to be a bit of a denial of the Samsung Tizen and LGsweb OSTV platforms.

The Google TV version maintains the same price as the Roku model, but because it’s new hardware, there are some tweaks and upgrades. One is that the TCL6 series with Google TV supports 4K at 120Hz. This is an improvement over the Roku model, which can only reach 120Hz at 1440p. This is a big issue for PS5 and Xbox series gamers. The Google TV version comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which is eARC) and two additional HDMI 2.0 ports.

The 6 Series with Google TV has two full spec HDMI 2.1 ports.

HDR10 + is also supported on both 6-series and 5-series with Google TV. And what some people might perceive as a controversial decision, TCL equips Google TVs with an always-listening microphone that can be used for voice commands. If you have a physical switch on the back of your TV and want to use the method of holding down Google Assistant controls with the remote control, disable the microphone.

TCL Google TV always has a listening microphone at the bottom of the screen. There is a physical switch to turn off the TV’s built-in microphone.

The low-cost 5 Series doesn’t include 4K at 120Hz, but it still offers a full array of local dimming and both in-game variable refresh rates and automatic low-latency modes. It also now supports Dolby Atmos audio, which is not supported by the Roku5-Series.

TCL emphasizes an interface focused on Google TV content. This is very different from the app’s Grid Roku Homescreen UX. Here’s what the company says the new software will offer its customers:

With the addition of Google TV, TCL’s latest services allow users to find new content based on their interests across streaming services.[ForYou]It also comes with notable features such as tabs. Watchlists tweak their recommendations by clicking on the content to save it and making it available for later viewing in a browser or phone. The Live TV Integrated Channel Guide provides streaming content recommendations along with a live show list. In addition, you can quickly find TV shows and movies by pressing the dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote control and uttering commands to find titles, genres, and even actors. Alternatively, you can easily control the connected devices to make Google TV a hub for your smart home.

The first Google TV TCL pre-order in the United States begins today. Below is a link to Best Buy. According to the company, the new 5 Series will ship within a few weeks and the 6 Series will ship shortly thereafter. The 75-inch model of the 6 Series will be released at a later date.

TCL6 series with Google TV 65 inches: $ 1,29955 inches: $ 999

TCL 5 Series and Google TV 75 inch: $ 1,29965 inch: $ 89955 inch: $ 64950 inch: $ 599

Note: The above prices are TCLMSRP for the listed TV models and sizes. However, Best Buy seems to charge an additional $ 200 for new TVs in some cases. Verge has contacted the retailer for more information.

The TCL Google TV remote control is quite different from the Roku remote control.

Notably, TCL’s best TVs, including the 8 Series and the 6 Series with 8K support, run RokuOS exclusively in North America. But nevertheless, I would like to know how this will fluctuate in the coming months. As I said, TCL has always been the best Roku TV brand. Due to the vertical integration of the two companies and their own panel production, Toshiba and other brands of Amazons Fire TV, for example, could not compete in terms of image quality. Now Google TV is trying to get a big boost by acting as its impressive hardware backbone.

There are upgrades here (especially in the 6 Series) that could push people to the new Google TV TCL instead of the old Roku set. However, some have vowed to bring a TV with a microphone to their home mute switch. We look forward to taking a closer look at TCL’s Google TV in the coming weeks.

