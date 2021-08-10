TCL adds Google TV Smart to stream to 5 Series and 6 Series TVs





TCL6 series equipped with Google TV.

David Katzmaier / CNET

After announcing the introduction of Google TV at CES, TCL officially announced the latest members of the 5 Series and 6 Series with the search giant operating system instead of Roku.

TCL has long been known in the United States for its wide range of Roku TVs, especially the company’s 6 Series, which was hailed by CNET’s David Katzmaier as a “cost-effective 4K TV” available for purchase today.

Both Google TV series will be sold in the same size and price as the Roku-powered 5 Series and 6 Series launched in 2020. The 5 Series TCL Google TV ranges from $ 599 to $ 50 and ranges from $ 1,299 to 75 inches. The 6 Series TCL Google TV starts at $ 55 to $ 999 and goes up to $ 1,799 to 75 inches. Both versions will initially be sold on Best Buy.

Currently playing: Watch this: Check out TCL's latest TV … Google?

3:03

No, you can’t switch between two operating systems on the same TV (sorry).

Chris Larson, Senior Vice President of TCL North America, said: “We still believe in the basic beliefs of television performance … but today’s consumers want more than that. They play games, streaming, IoT control, and more. I want it, “Google software allows.

New remote control for TCL’s Google TV.

David Katzmaier / CNET

In terms of hardware specifications, the Google TV model is about the same as the Roku brothers, but with full-array local dimming and image enhancement features such as QLEDs. However, there are some small differences that are worth pointing out. Google TV handles Dolby Vision and HDR10, which all 5-series and 6-series models support, as well as HDR 10 Plus formats not found on Roku models. The Google TV 5 Series supports Dolby Atmos Audio, but the 5 Series Roku does not. TCL has also made Google’s 5 Series a bit brighter than the Roku version. same.

The biggest difference is the smart TV suite. Google’s TV software was originally introduced on Google TV’s Chromecast and was also seen on Sony TV in 2021, but it’s more complex than Roku. The home page displays app tiles for major streaming video services, as well as a variety of TV shows and movies driven by the recommendation engine. It provides access to Google’s Stadia gaming platform, and voice support is much more robust thanks to the Google Assistant.

In addition to the voice remote control, the Google TV model also has a built-in long-range microphone built into the TV itself, allowing you to say “Hey, Google” and call the Google Assistant hands-free. If necessary, the TV has a physical privacy switch to disable the listening feature at all times.

If you’re trying to add a webcam to your TV for video calls via an app like Google Duo, you can add it using the $ 79 accessory. The TCL states that other USB webcams may work as well, but does not publish a comprehensive list.

Regarding the difference between the Google TV 5 Series and the 6 Series, the latter remains a bit more upscale and supports additional features such as 4K / 120Hz for gaming (Roku version of the 6 Series is 1440p / 120Hz). The 6-series includes a mini LED backlight system with 240 local dimming zones 75 inches in size, a 120Hz refresh rate, THX certified game mode, and an environment for automatically adjusting the brightness of room images. There is also an optical sensor. The 6 Series also has four HDMI ports compared to the three in the 5 Series.

Unlike TCL’s 8K Roku TV, there is no 8K version of the TCL 6 series with Google TV yet. Chris Larson of TCL states that the company is working on the new 85-inch QLED flagship of the XL collection, the 85X9. It provides 8K resolution with Google software and the company’s new OD Zero mini LED system. He says more information will be revealed at the end of the month.

