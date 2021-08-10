Aiming to make technology adoption a little easier-Med-Tech Innovation





Lorna Green, Director of Corporate and Growth at the Innovation Agency, which is part of the AHSN network, is an integral part of NHS’s commitment to drive innovation in the UK healthcare system.

In this article, Green describes the role of innovation agencies and AHSN networks across the UK and that health innovation is becoming increasingly essential in solving the long-term challenges facing NHS.

Long before the COVID-19 crisis broke out, the pressure on the healthcare system was clear. Driven by long-term demographic trends such as extended lifespan, healthcare systems around the world have been challenged to work on the most effective ways to manage the well-being of an increasingly aging population. rice field.

Maintaining the status quo has never been a viable option. As the proportion of people living longer after retirement increases, innovation is essential to the development of medical systems that meet the challenges of the 21st century. However, innovation in the medical system is difficult. Health systems rely on trial-and-error and reliable treatments, often developed over decades, to ensure that they are harmless from medical interventions. It takes tenacity and patience to change established practices.

Recognizing this, the NHS has taken steps to make the adoption of health innovation easier. A central element is the creation of 15 Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs). As the primary network of regional organizations connecting the NHS with academic, local, third-sector, and industry organizations, the AHSN Network is the catalyst for creating the right conditions. Although AHSN is a small organization, it is responsible for leading large regional networks that have an impact on the rapid integration of people, resources and organizations. It could not be achieved alone.

An important role in innovation

Lorna Green is Director of Corporate and Growth at Innovation Agency, AHSN in North West England. Following a successful clinical career at the NHS, Lorna joined an innovation agency shortly after its inception in 2013 after working in various medical technology businesses and seed funds. She is the champion of the transformative impact of innovation on the healthcare system, and the right people work together to deliver medical innovation that drives positive patient outcomes.

Green explains her role and emphasizes the importance of acting as a conduit for innovation adoption. AHSN is a regional organization that joins the industry and the third sector to provide a path to the NHS and social care. The NHS is a complex organization that combines local needs with national professional services. The NHS is Europe’s largest employer and responsible for the well-being of more than 60 million people, but it has no centralized budget and is not a top-down organization. For this reason, the AHSN Network was founded in 2013 to help businesses and academia gain faster access to the right people to introduce innovation.

Green cites collaboration between AHSNs in different regions as an important value of the network.

An important part of what we do is know how other parts of the network are innovating. It makes sense for a local company to be involved in the local AHSN first, but there is a good chance that it will be able to connect to another part of the network that focuses on the particular skill set that the company can bring. I have. Health care. This will help speed up the nationwide recruitment process for innovation.

Longer journey

Traditionally, companies may see clinical approval from regulatory agency NICE as an important milestone in adoption. However, as Green points out, this is often just a moment.

Importantly, the adoption of the NICE does not mean immediate mass adoption across the NHS. This process is more subtle and requires NICE approval as the first step towards widespread adoption across the country. However, there are still issues to consider.

If something seems relatively easy, for example to replace one treatment option with another, it is rarely simple. Innovators should consider demonstrating not only clinical cases, but also economical and practical cases. Train busy staff on new procedures, including shifts over 24-hour work periods and patience in terms of hiring timescales (which can often take years).

Good practice innovation adoption example

Despite the need for this long-term approach, Lorna gives a quick example of how innovation was quickly tracked by the AHSN network. An example from her own region is Innovus Medical, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of surgical training techniques based in St. Helens.

The company was founded in 2012 by two students. They found that there was a more affordable way to manufacture techniques that would help medical students train their surgery before surgery on their patients. The company has a clear purpose and aims to improve surgical treatment through connected training. The AHSN network helps the NHS grow in adoption across the NHS, provides funding to secure funding, and provides access to the right connections to showcase corporate innovation. Wider NHS.

Another example of innovation adoption is the early detection of pressure-induced ulcers. BruinBiometric uses a subepidermal moisture portable handheld scan device called the Provizio SEM Scanner to detect subcutaneous changes that suggest early onset of possible pressure damage later. Leads to ulcers. This is a particularly important early warning system. Most pressure ulcers are not easy to heal and require regular treatment by nursing staff at the patient’s home. This is a costly way to keep someone healthy compared to being able to take precautions at the beginning of the problem. Green pointed out the importance of promoting innovations that help shift health habits from maintenance to prevention through early intervention.

Much of what the NHS is doing has historically corrected people who are ill, but the ability to identify early warning health signals will help the NHS avoid some of the costly processes of staying healthy. can. This is better for medical services and individuals.

One of the recent medtech success stories is Sky Medical Technologies’ geko device. This wearable watch-sized medical technology device is attached to the leg and uses electricity to stimulate nerves, then cause muscle contractions, producing blood flow equivalent to 60% of walking without the wearer moving. Create. It is painless to wear and has been shown to reduce the incidence of blood clots in patients undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

Green has worked with Sky Medical to help extend the reach of the company beyond hospitals.

The interesting thing about Sky Medical is that it is a single device that can be applied to multiple important medical issues. Electrical stimulation of the legs to generate additional blood flow not only helps reduce the risk of blood clots in the hospital environment, but also helps reduce swelling in patients before and after surgery.

Outside the hospital environment, it can also help heal difficult conditions such as wounds and leg ulcers, reducing treatment costs and at the same time delivering better results to patients. This type of innovation can revolutionize the healthcare system to reduce costs and improve patient health. This is a type of innovation that will help the AHSN network broadly promote after its benefits have been proven.

Best practices to promote recruitment

Green is increasingly aware of what she describes as an adult conversation that is taking place to promote the sharing of risks and costs between private sector and medical services.

It can be difficult to implement, but there is certainly a move in this direction. As more venture capital is attracted to life sciences, new business models are beginning to emerge. In many cases, the patience of VC money is encouraging. While traditional tech entrepreneurs tend to seek a quick withdrawal, life sciences experts understand that the road to hiring can be time consuming, but it can also be more rewarding. ..

Overall, her advice to companies seeking to promote widespread adoption within healthcare services is to be patient, but persistent.

Historically, the NHS has sometimes had difficulty clarifying its requirements, but it is now much better. Innovation is supported not only by the AHSN network, but also by network-supported programs such as the NHS Innovation Accelerator. The NHS Accelerated Access Collaborative brings together industry, government, regulators, patients and the NHS to remove barriers and accelerate the introduction of breakthrough new therapies and diagnostics that can transform care. Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI)-Gives access to innovations that solve unmet needs of the NHS.

Businesses need to start with their local AHSN contacts and access as much support as possible to listen, learn and adapt to reflect their feedback. Fortunately, more and more companies are willing to open a breakthrough and help others do the same.

The future utilizing AI

Asked about the innovations that excite her most, Green cites the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) transformation. From early intervention and diagnosis to managing data and providing universal best practices, we believe AI will transform our healthcare system. Recently, NHSx launched the Artificial Intelligence Healthcare Awards, which fund and support highly exciting and promising AI technologies. Bringing this innovation through the system will make a significant difference to the future of healthcare for decades.

