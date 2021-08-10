OpenAI can translate English into code using the new machine learning software Codex.





AI research firm OpenAI has released a new machine learning tool that translates English into code. This software, called Codex, is designed not only to speed up the work of professional programmers, but also to allow amateurs to start coding.

In the Codex demo, OpenAI shows how to use software to build simple websites and basic games using natural language and convert between different programming languages ​​to work on data science queries. I am. The user enters English commands into the software. For example, if you create a web page with a menu on the side and a title on the top, Codex will convert it to code. This software is not error-free and requires some patience to operate, but it can be invaluable in making coding faster and more accessible.

It takes people who are already programmers and removes the hassle.

OpenAI CTO and co-founder Greg Brockman told The Verge that he sees this as a tool for increasing programmers. There are two parts to programming. Try to think seriously about the problem and try to understand it, and map a small part of it to your existing code, whether it’s a library, a function, or an API. He says the second part is boring, but that’s what Codex is good at. It takes people who are already programmers and removes the hassle.

OpenAI used earlier versions of Codex to build a tool called Copilot for GitHub, a Microsoft-owned code repository. It is itself a close partner of OpenAI. Copilot is similar to the autocomplete tool in Gmail and provides suggestions on how to end a line of code entered by the user. However, the new version of OpenAI, Codex, is much more sophisticated and flexible in writing code as well as completing the code.

Codex builds on GPT-3, an OpenAI language generative model trained on a significant part of the Internet, allowing written words to be generated and parsed in impressive ways. One of the applications users found in GPT-3 was generating code, but Codex has improved its predecessor and is specially trained in an open source code repository retrieved from the web.

Due to this latter point, many coders complain that OpenAI is unjust enriching their work. For example, the OpenAIs Copilot tool often suggests snippets of code written by others. The entire program’s knowledge base ultimately derives from open source work and is shared to benefit individuals, not businesses. OpenAI states that the use of this data is legally protected under fair use, but the same criticisms could be leveled against the Codex.

The true net effect has a lot of value to the ecosystem

When asked about these complaints, Brockman answers: new technology is coming, we need this discussion, and we’ll do that the community has great points, and We take feedback and do different things. But he argues that the wider coding community will ultimately benefit from the work of OpenAI. The true net effect is of great value to the ecosystem, says Brockman. After all, I think these types of technologies can reshape our economy and create a better world for all of us.

Codex also certainly creates value for OpenAI and its investors. The company started out as a non-profit lab in 2015, but switched to a cap profit model in 2019 to raise external funding. Codex was initially released as a free API, but OpenAI will start charging for access at some point in the future.

OpenAI states that it is suitable for improving the core model and does not want to use Codex to build its own tools. If you pursue any of these, you’ve noticed that you’re blocking the other route, says Brockman. You can choose as a startup to be the best in one thing. And for us, there is no doubt that it makes better versions of all these models.

Of course, Codex sounds very exciting, but it’s difficult to determine the full extent of Codex’s capabilities before the actual programmer understands it. I’m not a coder myself, but I’ve seen Codex in action and have some thoughts about the software.

OpenAI’s Brockman and Codex leader Wojciech Zaremba demonstrated the program online, using Codex to first create a simple website and then a basic game. In the game demo, Blockman found a silhouette of a person on Google Images and instructed Codex to add this image of the person from the page before pasting it into the URL. The silhouette was displayed on the screen, and Brockman resized it (making the person a little bigger) to make it controllable (currently controllable with the left and right arrow keys).

Giving the Codex the right instructions is as art as science

It all worked very smoothly. The figure started shuffling around the screen, but soon there was a problem. It kept disappearing off the screen. To stop this, Brockman gave the computer additional instructions. Always check to see if the person is off the page and return to the page if they are. This kept me out of sight, but I was curious how accurate these instructions needed to be. We recommend that you try another method. Make sure that person cannot exit the page. This worked, but for reasons neither Brockman nor Zalemba could explain, the width of the figure was also changed and crushed flat on the screen.

Sometimes it doesn’t know exactly what you’re looking for, Brockman laughs. He tries a few more times and comes up with a command that works without this unnecessary change. So you had to think a little about what was happening, but he said he didn’t think too deeply.

This is fine for our little demo, but it talks a lot about the limitations of this kind of program. It’s not a magical spirit that can read your brain, it turns every command into perfect code, and OpenAI doesn’t claim it is. Instead, it requires thought and a bit of trial and error to use. Codex doesn’t turn a non-coder into an expert programmer overnight, but it’s certainly much more accessible than any other programming language.

OpenAI is bullish on the potential of Codex to change programming and computing more generally. Brockman says it could help solve the programmer shortage in the United States, but Zaremba sees this as the next step in the historic evolution of coding.

Codex brings computers closer to humans so that they can speak English instead of machine language

What’s happening at Codex has happened a few times ago, he says. In the early days of computing, programming was done by creating physical punch cards that had to be supplied to machines, and people invented the first programming languages ​​and began to improve them. These programming languages ​​began to resemble English using vocabulary such as print and finish, allowing more people to program. The next part of this trajectory is to completely abolish the special coding language and replace it with English commands.

Each of these stages represents a higher level of programming language, says Zaremba. And I think Codex brings computers closer to humans so that they can speak English instead of machine language. Codex itself can speak over 12 coding languages ​​such as JavaScript, Go, Perl, PHP, Ruby, Swift and TypeScript. However, he is the most proficient in Python.

Codex also has the ability to control other programs. In one demo, Brockman shows how to use software to create a voice interface for Microsoft Word. Word has its own API, which allows Codex to send commands to Word with code created from user voice commands. Brockman copies the poem into a Word document and tells Word to first remove all indents (via Codex), then number the lines, and then count the frequency of a particular word. It’s very fluid, but it’s hard to tell how well it works outside the scope of a pre-prepared demo.

If successful, Codex may not only help programmers, but also become a new interface between users and computers. According to OpenAI, the tested Codexs can control Word as well as other programs such as Spotify and Google Calendar. The Word demo is just a proof of concept, but Microsoft seems already interested in exploring the potential of software, Brockman said. He says they are generally very excited about the model and should expect a lot of Codex applications to be created.

