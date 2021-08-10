Funimation & Crunchyroll $ 1 Billion Sony Merger Completed





Vegeta and Goku perform fusion dance Gif: Funimation

Last year, AT & T announced plans to sell its anime streaming service Crunchyroll to Sony, an entertainment giant that also owns Funimation. This happened after two companies worked together for years to release their programs on digital platforms with each other. The synergies between the two companies are not new, but they are now trying to permanently merge.

Today, Sony and AT & T announce that the $ 1.175 billion transaction has finally dried up and Crunchyroll has become part of Sony’s larger portfolio of dubbed, localized anime content with distribution rights. Did. Sony said in a statement that the move is part of a plan to strengthen its consumer offerings. Crunchyroll will bring tremendous value to Sony’s existing anime business, including Funimation and its great partners at Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment Japan, said Tony Vinci Kiera, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Use Crunchyroll and Funimation to provide fans with the ultimate anime experience, giving key partners, publishers, and highly talented creators a unique opportunity to continue to deliver great content to viewers around the world. We are working on providing.

When Sony and AT & T first announced their plans for Crunchyroll, there were some comprehensible concerns about antitrust law and monopoly, given the size and superiority of Funimation and Crunchyrolls in the anime space. As Verge points out, in addition to producing anime, Crunchyroll publishes manga, holds anime conventions, and acquires animation production companies, establishing itself as one of the power players in the industry. increase. The deal greatly increases the footprint of Funimation and, in theory, only encourages anime fans to flock deeper into another walled garden during a larger ongoing streaming war. is.

