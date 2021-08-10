DC’s 2Gether-International is working with Google for Startups to launch a technology cohort to support founders with disabilities.





With the support of Google for Startups, the entrepreneurial nonprofit 2Gether-International is launching a whole new cohort for founders with disabilities this fall.

The 10-week accelerator program for entrepreneurs begins in October with 12 to 15 spots open. Participants will participate in Google’s one-on-one leadership coaching for startup mentors, as well as training on startup best practices such as customer development, interviews, and product marketing. Each startup will also compete for seed funding. Applicants must be a company headed by a founder with a disability, working in the technology space, in Series A or pre-revenue funding, and have a clear marketing or working prototype.

According to 2Gether CEO Diego Mariscal, the ability to provide founders with one-on-one mentorship and support for a community of fellow startup leaders is critical to creating a community and finding a successful startup in the cohort.

“It’s all learning about their own development, and in fact, it turns out to be the best thing people find most useful and useful,” Mariscal told Technical.ly. “Because you’re talking about challenging stigma about disability, so it’s a really powerful component.”

This isn’t the first nonprofit entrepreneur to support a rodeo, but it’s the first time we’ve collected a technology-specific cohort. Previously, 2Gether hosted a pitch contest and hosted a cohort, including women-only accelerators, with the support of a $ 75,000 grant from the Deputy Mayor’s Office. I was also able to maintain programming during the pandemic.

Mariscal says nonprofits have learned a lot about helping entrepreneurs since they were founded in 2012. In addition to expanding the network of connections with investors, Mariscal said they are at risk when establishing new businesses for those who provide health insurance and benefits or receive government services. He said he learned about the importance of avoiding exposure.

But in most cases, his experience helped lead to partnerships with companies like Google, he added.

“My biggest lesson here is really about the job. Nothing beats the job, right?” Mariscal said. “And when you work, and because we’ve been doing it for years, people start seeing it and they start recognizing it.”

Mariscal told Technical.ly that all types of tech startups are eligible to apply, but he’s particularly interested in artificial intelligence as an exciting space. However, he encouraged applicants from all tech departments and said real-world industry experts would be Google’s representatives and mentors who could help founders enter the field. ..

“Google can bring deep expertise, especially in the field of technology,” Mariscal said.

In a statement, Google for Startups’ Lisa Gevelber said she was proud of Google’s efforts to build a more diverse and accessible startup community, even if there is still work to be done.

“Founders with disabilities have their own insights and value to contribute to the technology sector,” says Gevelber. “We hope that this accelerator program will lead to a more comprehensive solution, enhanced support and programming for the founders of people with disabilities around the world.”

-30-

