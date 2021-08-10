Apptio opens new product innovation center in Poland to attract top tech talent





The EMEA business has grown strongly with a 35% year-over-year increase in customers and is strategically expanding to 12 countries to support the regional momentum of TBM solutions.

Krakow, Poland, August 10, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan and optimize technology spending. Today announced the start of new product innovation. Center in Krakow, Poland. The office is at the heart of Apptio’s product and engineering teams in the European, Middle East and African (EMEA) markets, with a focus on software development, product design, and product strategy.

Poland has emerged as one of Europe’s leading software development hubs, and Krakow has fostered its own ecosystem for some of the most advanced spirits of technology. With more than 45,000 IT specialists, 2,200 computer science and engineering graduates, and expertise from more than 500 technology companies each year, Krakow is an ideal place for Apptio to expand its European technicians. Apptio plans to have a team of over 40 employees. It will be held in Poland by the end of the year and will continue to give momentum to the Polish team for the next few years. This will allow us to significantly increase Apptio’s engineering workforce, cover our customers worldwide and support sustainable business growth.

“I’m passionate about building, guiding and developing groups of strategic thinkers, creators and builders,” said Jeremy Eun, Vice President of Engineering and Product Management at Apptio. “Apptio is committed to increasing its investment in engineering and product development in Poland. Across Europe, more than 75% of our workforce has increased so far this year. We have increased employee growth. And we are committed to fostering a comprehensive culture designed to support customer growth. Great success. “

The opening of this new office is in line with the expansion of the company’s product portfolio and the rapid growth of EMEA. Apptio’s European business reported a 35% year-on-year increase and currently has more than 250 customers across the region. Given this increase in adoption and use, Apptio’s product portfolio currently analyzes and manages over $ 650 billion in technology spending, with over $ 119 billion (465 billion zloty) in Europe alone.

Apptio currently has more than 20 global offices, and the announcement has increased the total number of EMEA offices to 12 regions, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Cyprus. increase.

Want to meet in person? From August 25-27, 2021, visit Apptio’s booth in Devoxx Poland, Krakow to learn more about Apptio and available jobs and receive awards from AGH-funded local breweries. Try beer Science and Technology University.

To apply for one of our open roles, you can see the current list on Apptio’s career site.

About Apptio

Apptio’s products enable business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across the organization. More than 60% of Fortune 100 companies trust Apptio to manage their entire IT portfolio and beyond, and focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically captures and intelligently builds vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spending and operational data, allowing users from different disciplines to collaborate, efficiently and confidently report, analyze and analyze their investments. Be able to plan and manage. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

Media contacts [email protected]

Logo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/82080/apptio_logo.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/apptio-opens-new-product-innovation-center-in-poland-to-attract-top-tech-talent-1030713802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos