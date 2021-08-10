Democrats are breaking the demands of rootbox law for children





Yesterday’s loot box screenshot: Blizzard

A group of Democrats sent a letter to some of the leading game publishers calling for voluntary adoption of upcoming rules in the UK designed to protect children from the exploitative practices of video games. I am. With the exception, it’s not at all what the British code is, it’s very confusing to the whole effort.

Loot Boxes Paid-Game items that are only revealed after payment are now widely considered a form of online gambling and are banned in some countries. However, they continue to be an important part of many major games, and better regulation is in constant demand. So this latest attempt isn’t new, but it’s certainly more weird.

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), Kathy Castor (D-FL), and Lori Trahan (D-MA) include Epic, Activity, and Disney, as reported by The Verge. I wrote a letter to the 12 major players in the game. Microsoft is calling for the extension of the UK’s new age-appropriate Design Code (AADC) regulation to American children to protect children from loot box gambling and microtransactions. Although they actually seem to extend beyond the credibility of what the British code covers.

Next month, the UK will introduce AADC. This means that from September 2nd, the nature of the data collected about children by games, websites and social media will be much more stringent. Although not a law, the regulation sets standards across 15 categories, focuses on high privacy by default, does not share children’s data, and turns off geoposition by default. In addition, we urge children not to use nudge techniques to force them to share more data or to weaken or disable privacy settings.

However, the code doesn’t explicitly mention loot boxes or in-game gambling, and doesn’t really imply them. The loot box and IAP subject matter was taken up when UK regulators were investigating the harmful use of data, but it was not a factor in the final publication. It’s certainly not straightforward to see how the content of AADC is related to the content raised in a letter sent to a US publisher.

Apex Legends loot box is not only cute, but also evilScreenshot: EA

AADC aims to regulate the collection and monetization of children’s data from games and social media, but Democratic letters are about violent content and online predation that have nothing to do with the code quoted. Exposure to people is also decreasing. (In fact, their footnotes refer to a completely different UNICEF publication.) The letter continues,

The spread of micro-transaction software promoted by nodding has led to high credit card billing for parents. Loot boxes go one step further and encourage kids to buy before they know what the gambling-like bundle is about. Children are uniquely vulnerable to in-game purchases, loot box-related operations and peer pressure. Experts suggest that Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) ratings and parental controls are inadequate. By default, AADC represents a monumental step towards a child-centric design.

Seeking better regulation to protect children from exploitative content such as microtransactions and loot boxes seems immediately commendable. In fact, code references to nodding are specifically about manipulation techniques designed to encourage children to volunteer for data protection, but instead use such nodding to enhance privacy or health. It also suggests that it promotes welfare. Sure, it has nothing to do with microtransactions.

Again, most of the demands of the Democratic Party are benevolent. Children’s games are designed for their best interests, and their desire to include no manipulation techniques related to microtransactions or loot boxes sounds positive. However, trying to piggyback on a foreign regulatory code that has little to do with these subjects seems strangely deceptive. Especially if most of the content in AADC is already covered by COPPA in the United States.

But the real danger signal is exposure to violent content. It fell into the opening paragraph of the letter and was never even hinted at again ever since. Unlike the United States, the United Kingdom imposes age restrictions on games and prohibits them from being sold to children if they are classified as 12, 16, or 18. This is also a completely different subject and is subject to a completely different set of regulations.

The letter ends with a fairly aggressive challenge:

It is imperative that Congress act urgently to enact strong privacy legislation for children and teens in the 21st century. As we work toward that goal, we encourage you to extend the privacy enhancements you implement to comply with AADC to American children and teens. Also, please answer the following questions by August 26, 2021.

1. Are you planning to make changes to your product or service design or data collection and use it to comply with the UK age-appropriate design code?

2. Would you like to implement these changes for US users? If not, why? If yes, will these changes be reflected on the open house website or terms of use?

Given the completely unstable nature of the letter, it may not take long for the recipient to reject it immediately. This seems like a big whim.

