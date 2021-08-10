How to create a task list using Google Tasks





Google Tasks are apps and add-ons that allow you to create to-do lists and set reminders. Google Tasks reminders are organized in a list and can be associated with a specific date and time. You can download the Google Tasks app on your smartphone or open the app from Google Workspace on your desktop. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

There seems to be something new to remember every day. If you have a pile of tasks, consider using a reminder app such as Google Tasks.

Google Tasks is an app (available on both smartphones and computers) that allows users to write down reminders and notes. It’s an incredibly simple app with few bells or whistles.

Here’s how to organize using Google Tasks:

How to find google tasks

You can use Google Tasks on both your smartphone and computer. However, there are some differences between platforms.

Download the Google Tasks app on your smartphone. It’s available for free on both the Apple App Store for iPhone or iPad and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

However, on your computer, Google Tasks is just an add-on for other Google apps. If you are using the Google Workspace app, this includes Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, etc., which is on the right side of the screen.[タスク]Click the icon.

If you don’t see it, look at the left-pointing arrow in the lower right corner. If there is an arrow there, click it to open the add-ons bar.

If you don’t see the add-on bar (pictured right), you may need to click the arrow icon (pictured left). William Antonelli / Insider How to add tasks to Google Tasks with smartphone app

1. Open the Google Tasks app and tap the plus sign icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the plus sign to add an item to the list.William Antonelli / Insider

2. Enter and name the task. You can also tap the three lines below to add more details, or tap the calendar icon to associate tasks with dates and times.

Quick Tip: The calendar menu is also the place to repeat tasks daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

3. Once the task is complete[保存]Tap.

Enter the task or reminder details.William Antonelli / Insider

Repeat these steps for all tasks or reminders you want to save.

When you’re done with a task or reminder, just tap the bubble next to it. It disappears from the list and goes to a folder titled Completed.

With desktop add-on

1. Open Google Tasks using the add-on bar and open[タスクの追加]Click.

Click this to add your first task or reminder.William Antonelli / Insider

2. Enter the name of the task[詳細]or[日付/時刻]Click the tab to add more details. You can also click the arrow icon to repeat the task daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

Set the name, details, and time of the task or reminder.William Antonelli / Insider

3. Click outside the gray area to save the new task.

When you’ve completed a task or reminder, click the bubble next to it.It disappears from the list and at the bottom of the screen[完了]Navigate to the folder.

How to organize tasks into a list

By default, all tasks and reminders are kept in a single list titled “My Tasks”. However, if you want to organize your items cleaner, you can create more lists.

In the smartphone app, tap the three lines in the lower left corner and[新しいリストを作成]Choose.Give it a name and top right[完了]Tap. You can create a new list from this menu. In William Antonelli / Insider desktop add-on, click on the name of the current list and from the dropdown[新しいリストの作成]Choose. Give the new list a name,[完了]Click. You can also switch to another list from this menu.William Antonelli / Insider

You can switch between lists by tapping three lines or clicking the name of the current list again. To delete the list, click or tap the three stacked dots on the side of the screen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-tasks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos