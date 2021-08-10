T-Mobiles 5G participates in drone race





T-Mobile today announced in a new partnership with The Drone Racing League (DRL) a 5G-enabled drone that will fly during the professional drone racing season and provide sports fans with an HD video-focused experience. ..

As drone technology advances, T-Mobile said 5G will help drone racing pilots enhance their competitive flight capabilities and support fan applications.

According to carriers, the drone (decorated in T-Mobile’s signature magenta color) is one of the world’s first racing drones with a built-in 5G module that allows live streaming of video directly to the Internet.

Quectel modules support all of T-Mobile’s sub 6 GHz 4G and 5G frequencies, including stand-alone, with a mix of low-band 600MHz and high-capacity medium-band 2.5GHz, but not millimeter waves. To do. (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) configurations.

DRL hosts professional drone racing events that air to tens of millions of fans around the world, and DRL CEO and founder Nick Horbaczewski says how drones are created on T-Mobile. The video shows how it was done.

DRL and T-Mobile have worked on technology development and testing of 5G drones. (T-Mobile)

In the video, T-Mobile’s technology president, Neville Ray, said the partnership is about two fast-growing markets for both drones and technology-powered sports.

Drones are one of the most compelling use cases for 5G, and as all drones were working towards a future that would eventually be connected to 5G, we partnered with DRL to drive this innovation. Ray said in a statement. For disaster recovery and parcel delivery.

The drone has not yet entered the DRL tournament, but during the 2021-2022 league season, it will fly at both DRL and T-Mobile events and display immersive video content. For example, at a DRL event, the drone captures a preview of the course and a 3D race track and streams it to the broadcaster over the T-Mobile 5G wireless network for home fans.

FPV race footage streamed to broadcasters, equipped with dual first-person view (FPV) and HD streaming camera system, is another way to increase the excitement of spectators in high-speed (60 MPH and above) drone flight racing competitions. The element.

The Drone Racing League is the perfect case study to showcase the benefits of T-Mobile 5G wireless technology in high speed racing drones. In a statement, DRL President Rachel Jacobson learned that fans love innovation and how to develop new technologies, and that 5G-enabled drones are excited about new ways to experience the immersive thrill of professional drone racing. I am.

Initially focused on the fan experience, in the next development phase, an embedded 5G module will connect drone commands and controls to enable flight over the T-Mobile 5G network. .. Currently, DRL pilots fly using analog radio transmission with low latency, but there is a trade-off with high quality video footage in goggles. T-Mobile said the 5G network will provide real-time, high-quality FPV video with speed, capacity, and low latency to enhance drone flight capabilities.

Before starting the drone race, 5G Magenta Drone will make its first public flight at T-Mobile-sponsored MLB At Field of Dreams in Iowa this week, providing a first-person view of the stadium and movie site.

Check out the video below for technology development and the first 5G test flight.

