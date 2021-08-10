Tales of Arise demo on PS, Xbox teasing the bright future of JRPGs





Screenshot: Namco Bandai

Tales of Arise, the next entry in Bandai Namcos’ long-run RPG series, will be available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC next month. BANDAI NAMCO today tweeted a free demo on August 18th. Demo available only on PlayStation and Xbox. Sorry, PC player. You are SOL But if you are in a position to check it, you really should.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to experience Tales of Arise. There, I fell into a three-hour stretch in the middle of the game. If the demo is like that, the console player will be a treat. Especially longtime series fans will be impressed with how it works with the complete rationalization of all established formulas, from the gear system to the mechanics of Artes (ie skills). That still story means all the high fantasy high fantasy and character-driven jokes. It’s just more efficient. At Destructoid, Eric Van Allen (formerly Kotaku) ran through the game’s opening hours. Kotaku wasn’t invited to the preview (sad trombone), but from the outside it still looks great.

In addition, Tales of Arise is also the first game in the series developed on Unreal Engine. As you can imagine, yes, it’s cleaner (and plays smoother) than ever before.

Tales of Arise is not the only vast BANDAI NAMCO JRPG that has received demos that downplay PC players. In May, the publisher made the Scarlet Nexus demo available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. After a week, it was available for play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The demo never reached the PC.

That said, PC storefront refund policies tend to be much more generous than console storefront refund policies. For example, on Steam where Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise are available, you can usually get a refund for any game you play within 2 hours. Basically, this is a demo. However, you need to pay attention to the play clock. (Of course, this workaround doesn’t provide the same early access as the pre-release demo, but it’s still a bit of a hassle.)

It’s unclear if the Tales of Arise demo will appear on PC before it goes on sale. BANDAI NAMCO did not immediately respond to Kotaku’s request for comment. Tales of Arise will be available on September 10th for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

