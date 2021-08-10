Galaxy S21 FE Rumors: Samsung May Leak New Phone On Instagram





Samsung Galaxy S21SE may have been leaked in an Instagram post from the official Samsung account above.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched a year ago and offered a well-balanced combination of great features at a reasonable starting price of $ 699. Now Samsung may be trying to repeat its success with the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21FE. I don’t know when the Galaxy S21 FE will officially debut, but I took a peek at my phone with a promotional image for the new semester that was easily posted to Samsung’s official Instagram account. A phone that looks like a Galaxy S21 when viewed from behind is shown on a laptop and a backpack next to the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Previously, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (the expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which are sequels to Samsung’s existing foldable phones), the Galaxy S21 FE was officially announced at Samsung’s August event. I was expecting that. It will be one of the big highlights of the event. However, previous rumors have shown that the Galaxy S21FE is unlikely to appear at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11th.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Read more: How to watch Samsung Unpacked on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, etc.

Upgrades to other phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup are underway in the near future-what we know about the Galaxy S22 so far-Drew Blackcard, Vice President of Product Management at Samsung Electronics America Tells CNET that it is not a threat to the Galaxy FE or Note mentioned in the interview.

Now that we have some leaks and other information about the possible specs and availability of the Galaxy S21 FE, let’s take a closer look at what we know so far. We will continue to update as soon as the release date approaches and more details are available.

Read more: Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: Latest rumors about Samsung’s next flagship

Currently playing: Watch this: Samsung Unpacked August: What to expect

4:12

Galaxy S21 FE specifications

It is reported that the specification list of Galaxy S21 FE was posted on the TENAA certified site in China (via MyFixGuide). According to the list, the phone will include three cameras with a 6.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,340×1,080p, a 4,370 mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel main lens of 12 megapixels and 8 megapixels. It is said. 12 megapixel front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, 45W fast charging support. The phone also includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage options.

In the true case, the 6.4-inch screen is a bit taller than the 6.2-inch screen on the high-end Galaxy S21, but slightly smaller than the 6.5-inch screen on the Galaxy S20 FE last year. However, what is called this camera is a step up from the Galaxy S20 FE’s main 12-megapixel lens and a step-down from the S21’s 64-megapixel camera.

It is rumored that a sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE will be coming soon.

Angela Lang / CNET What does it look like

The famous leaker Evan Blass posted an image that could be the Galaxy S21FE.

Twitter / @evleaks screenshot

Famous leaker Evan Blass tweeted various renderings of Samsung in July. This includes the potential of the Galaxy S21FE. According to the rendering of his account, the phone could have a look similar to the Galaxy S21, including a punchout of the front camera and three cameras on the back.

The similarity with the S21 makes sense. The Galaxy S20FE has reduced screen resolutions and cameras that may help lower prices while preserving many of the S20’s design languages. And according to a leak reported by SamMobile, the S21FE is reported to be available in at least five colors.

You may have peeked at the Galaxy S21 FE in a promotional image for the new semester that was briefly posted to Samsung’s official Instagram account in August. The phone will appear on your laptop and backpack next to the Galaxy Buds Pro. Seen from behind, it’s similar to the Galaxy S21, but it’s currently displayed in light purple, which isn’t one of the Galaxy S21’s color options. The post was then deleted from Samsung’s account.

How much does it cost?

Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20FE started at $ 699 in the United States. This is a significant discount from the starting price of the Galaxy S20 at $ 999. Its price is also below the $ 7,49 starting price of its rival OnePlus 8T.

However, the starting price of the Galaxy S21 is $ 800, which is significantly lower than the Galaxy S20, and the Galaxy A series phones occupy the price range of less than $ 500, so it seems unlikely that the Galaxy S21FE will receive a similar $ 300 discount. is.

There are no specific pricing details, but according to a GizChina report, $ 699 is the launch price for the S21 FE line, which could be the same as the starting price for the Galaxy S20 FE. Its price is still about $ 100 lower than the Galaxy S21, making it a high-end valuable option.

If the tweeted image is actually a Galaxy S21 FE, the phone will appear to have a design similar to the more expensive Galaxy S21.

Twitter / @ evleaks screenshots When will it be announced and released?

The Galaxy S21 FE may debut at a foldable event in August, but may also follow the pattern of last year’s standalone announcement. Galaxy S20 FE held its own Unpacked event in September 2020. The release of the mobile phone was advertised as a “homage to Galaxy fans.”

However, the announcement and release of the phone was very close to the release of the Z Fold 2, also in September. Perhaps they are combined or get the same amount of space.

Rumors from the Dutch blog LetsGo Digital are in line with this theory. The blog speculated that the Galaxy S21 FE would not be announced during the August Unpacked event after reviewing an unnamed “official document” from the company.

For more information, see How the Galaxy S20 FE compares to other S20 phones. You can also check out CNET’s Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra reviews.

We’ll update this summary for more details on the rumored Galaxy 21 FE. Do you currently have a Galaxy 20 FE and are thinking about what to do next? Or have you heard other rumors about the phone we should check? Please add it to the comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/galaxy-s21-fe-rumors-samsung-may-have-leaked-its-new-phone-on-instagram/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos