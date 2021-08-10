Google search raises penalties for slow and annoying websites





Most web users are familiar with this experience. I select a site from the list of search results, but I quickly realize that I made the wrong choice. It takes time to load the page. A pop-up will appear before the item you want to read. When I try to close it, everything on the page suddenly moves and the next click accidentally hits the ad.

Alphabet Inc will be available to all users by the end of August. The new page experience update from Google aims to reduce such frustrating episodes.

If the two websites are the same in all other respects, the website that launches faster, has less rocking on load, and is faster for the user to navigate will be ranked higher in Google Search. With these three metrics, which Google calls core web vitals, companies rate the user experience of their pages and Google measures whether they contain annoying factors such as mobile friendliness, secure connections, and pop-ups. increase.

Asaf Shamly, co-founder and CEO of Tel Aviv-based technology company Browsi Mobile LLC, says Google rarely releases such a major update to its user experience. .. I have received so many calls from publishers. This is their number one conversation of the month, Shamley said.

However, which websites are affected is different.

The overall impact is likely to be minimal, said Barry Schwartz, CEO of Rusty Brick, a New York-based web services company that specializes in customized online technologies that help companies reduce costs. I am.

According to Schwartz, page experience signals are just a few of the hundreds that Google has already considered when generating search results, and relevance remains of paramount importance. He said that if the page is very slow, but the page most relevant to the search, it will always take precedence over the website for a better page experience.

However, Google said the page experience can be important to search visibility when many sites are similar in relevance.

Some website owners do everything they can to improve the page experience when updates arrive.

UK-based organic baby food maker Organix Brands Ltd. has invested heavily in search engine optimization, making its website stand out in the fast-growing parenting category online. Mona Nikzad, Organix’s digital and e-commerce marketing strategist, says that about 44% of online shop visitors access through search engines.

Experience report details

Given such a competitive industry, I’m not going to seize the opportunity for this new update and risk being punished, Nixad said. Organix’s search engine optimization agency, BlueArray Ltd., has been working this year to improve the page experience, from reducing the size of slow-loading images to changing the order in which elements on the page are loaded. We have summarized the recommendations for. Nixad said he accepted them all.

Browsi co-founder Shamly said the update could be particularly useful as a wake-up call to publishers. E-commerce sites have historically emphasized the user experience, knowing that clunky systems can lead to lost sales. He said that many publishers are instead focusing on advertising revenue, which results in ads appearing on their sites, which they have little control over.

Broke Backpacker’s business development manager, Art Patterson, said the travel website team noticed last year that ad units, containers used to display ads, plugins, and software add-ons significantly reduced performance. Extend functionality.

Recognizing that Google’s page experience update is approaching, the company, which was already suffering from traffic reductions as travel tips searches disappeared during the pandemic, is digital agency StrategiQ Marketing Ltd. The site was redesigned with.

StrategiQ has made some changes to reduce load times and prevent elements from moving when the page loads. The steps involved hosting the site’s fonts on its own server and gutting the banner ad site, rather than getting the site’s fonts from Google’s font library.

Broke backpackers focus on generating revenue from affiliate links and branded content, not display advertising, Patterson said.

We thought the speed we got was worth the trade-off, he added.

