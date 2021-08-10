Bending James Bond technology brought research to life





Whether it’s Harry Potter’s invisible cloak or James Bond’s extinction of Vanquish in Die Another Day, invisibility has long been a sought-after human dream. Why do you suffer from a spicy dinner party when you can literally blend in with the upholstery?

This disappearing trick is something that the animal kingdoms such as chameleons and squids have already mastered. However, it was much more difficult for humans to develop the technology to achieve the same feat. But thanks to the new camouflage technology developed by Korean materials scientists, that could change quickly.

This technology can change everything from stealth military technology to disappearing buildings. What you see does not always look as usual.

We’ve been pinning invisible technology for decades, but now we’re one step closer to reality.

Researchers, published in Nature Communications on Tuesday, show how this technology can turn a soft robot into an artificial chameleon that can change its appearance in real time to suit the environment.

Seung Hwan Ko is the lead author of the treatise and a professor of mechanical engineering at Seoul National University. He tells Inverse that in the future, this technology could change military technology, as we know it.

The first application is for military use, [Such as] Secret intel robot [or] Ko says he is actively camouflaging military uniforms.

Ko explains that camouflage in military uniforms today is passive. That is, the pattern cannot react dynamically to the environment. Incorporating the team’s new technology into these courts means that soldiers can actively adapt to the new environment.

What’s New In nature, camouflaged animals can hide invisible by contracting or twisting their skin to change the pigments displayed on it. As a natural technique, their color-changing skin is efficient and compact. However, achieving the same fidelity with biomimic technology is not so easy.

Like its animal counterpart, this soft robot chameleon can change color depending on its environment.

The more sensors, pixels, and flexibility you add to these biomimetic skins, the more complex the entire system will be. This makes the task very difficult, the author writes.

To avoid this problem, Ko et al. Introduced a new approach that relies on compact color-changing ink displays, stacked nanowire heaters, and layers of small color sensors.

Stacked like the pages of a book, Ko says the technology allows the skin to capture both the surrounding colors and patterns and react in real time.

Important Reasons Beyond military use, Ko said the technology could penetrate everyday consumers, whether they’re buying an invisible hoodie or designing a camouflaged home. Stated.

Ko says that clothes that can be changed in color and pattern according to taste and environment will never be taken off or taken off again.

This chameleon robot can sense the color of the surroundings and then use heat to change the color of the skin.Sunfanko

How it works In honor of the animal inspiration of this technology, the team designed a tether chameleon robot and showed how to use the new skin. According to Ko, the first step is for the skin to get information about the colors of the environment through color sensors.

Ko said he chose to use only color sensors instead of full-vision sensors, eliminating the extra bulkiness of the robot.

When you look around, the color sensor transfers this information to your skin. The displayed color changes, just as the heat is regulated throughout the skin and the mood ring changes color based on body temperature. While this technique works best on monochromatic surfaces, Ko states that pattern matching is also possible thanks to the built-in multi-layer skin pattern.

However, the skin is still far from perfect. One of the major obstacles the team tried to overcome was to prevent snowy outside temperatures on cold days from changing the temperature of the skin, the color. The team discovered that applying a feedback controller could help adjust for these temperature spikes or drops.

The next Ko says the team isn’t happy with these successes and has a big plan to push their technology beyond the wobbling robot chameleon. Including AI integration

We plan to explore an unbound, fully autonomous chameleon robot, Ko says.

NS [also] We plan to follow up on an artificial intelligence-based sensing system that detects not only color, but also patterns in various backgrounds around it. This allowed us to develop a more advanced artificial camouflage system.

Summary: Developing artificial camouflage at the complete device level remains a daunting task, especially with the goal of achieving more advanced and natural camouflage characteristics, especially through high resolution camouflage patterns. Our strategy is to integrate thermochromic liquid crystal layers with vertically stacked patterned silver nanowire heaters in a multi-layer structure and to superimpose the temperature profiles caused by the heaters in a traditional lateral pixelation scheme. To overcome the limitations. At the same time, the weaknesses of the thermochromic camouflage scheme are solved in this study by utilizing the temperature-dependent resistance of silver nanowire networks as a process variable for active control systems. The complete device chameleon model, in combination with the active control system and sensing unit, successfully acquires the local background color and instantly matches its surface color with the natural transition characteristics of the next generation of artificial camouflage. It will be a competent option.

