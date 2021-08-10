Brave patch 3.03 notes and changes: Viper Pitnerf, Crosshairs





The first patch of Valorants arrived in almost three weeks. The biggest change is a bug fix that is a major technical issue with Vipers Ultimate. This patch also includes a more customizable crosshair and the ability to capture more parts of the map than before.

At the beginning of Valorants’ latest season, Riot released a patch that allows Viper to place the Vipers Pit Ultimate ability where the crosshairs point, rather than at their feet as before. This turned out to be a big buff for the agent. Because she could put her abilities out of reach, hide them in a safe place, and throw them away. The only problem was that the riot was not intended for this to happen.

With the latest patch, Riot has returned Ultimate to the cast where Vipers are standing, further limiting her options. Since the first change at the beginning of the season, Viper has become one of the most powerful agents in the game. So Riot decided to fix the bug and restore the winning percentage.

This Valorant patch also has some new crosshair options that allow players to create custom options, such as changing the central dot of the sniper rifle and using a regular crosshair for the shotgun instead of a circle. It contains. What’s more, there are multiple crosshair profiles in case you want to set some and change quickly. Finally, this patch updates the Radianite box so that it can penetrate from any angle, not just a specific location.

For more information on Valorant patch 3.03, check out the official patch notes.

Rating of patch 3.03 note

Viper

Fixed a bug where Vipers Pit started forming at cursor placement points instead of around Viper

OK, this is a technical bug fix, but it changes the way VipersPit is deployed. Ultimate spawned in a placement reticle instead of around because it accidentally shipped a bug in 3.01. Many Viper mains thought this was a deliberate buff, so you may not be happy with this return. I am very sorry for causing you pain.

We believe Vipers Pit will be a very powerful tool for preserving areas. Given its impact, it’s important to pay the cost of securing the ground before her team can put her alto, rather than being able to throw it into the area without giving up her position. ..

Gameplay technology updates

Crosshair setting

[詳細オプションを使用]Turn on to further customize the ADS crosshairs and the center dot of the sniper scope.Added the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles

I hear people want the ability to share crosshair settings, but I agree. There is no exact time frame as to when it will come, but it is definitely on our radar.

Added setting to set minimum firing error for all weapons Added setting to use primary crosshairs with shotgun Updated map You can shoot Radianite crate from all angles with the right weapon Before, I was able to shoot through some crates from a limited direction, but nothing else.Updated zipline to allow Use key so that it can be detached at any time Social Update Added a system that can automatically undo the AFK penalty applied in the event of unexpected server instability Did

Competitive update

Autobalance button added for custom games with 6 or more players based on player MMR

Network update

Improved accuracy and responsiveness of ping calculations Ping statistics now display both average and maximum ping values ​​to help you better understand network conditions. The average value is calculated from multiple samples collected at short time intervals. The maximum value is the maximum value. In that sample.

Bug fixes

Fixed a major issue where the Killjoys turret was not affected by Concus. Fixed an issue where Astras Gravity Well wouldn’t pull people when connecting to an ascender. Fixed a bug where Astra could activate Dissipate when connecting to an ascender.Placed so that it overlaps the barrier wall segment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22618382/valorant-patch-3-03-notes-changes-viper-nerf-custom-crosshair-sharing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos