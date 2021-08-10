Free download Haunt Chaser Early Access





Haunt Chaser Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Haunt Chaser PC Early Access 2021 Overview Haunt Chaser is a horror game. It can be played as a single and 4v1 game where one player controls a paranormal entity and the others control Chasersi and need to use all their hunting gear in order to banish evil and save poor souls from torment while revealing very disturbing secrets. Also, a 4-player co-op adventure game mode will be launched soon. Haunt Chaser will start with the orphanage from season one. After that, you will continue to release more themed seasons for free. The orphanage is located in a deserted village, where you will begin to experience horror with other pursuers. The stalker’s goal is to free the souls of the tormented children from the orphanage and expel the evil that has plagued the village from this world once and for all. But remember that she can feel your soul, every step you take will be heard by the darkness itself. The kids didn’t know that! At least, the chasers know what awaits them there! Chasers can either cooperate or be a Lonewolf. The difficulty of banishing evil depends on whether they work together as a team or go it alone. Remember, there is no escape until evil is banished. Chasers need to use their hunting equipment to investigate, uncover facts, and find the required items for the expelling entity. They also need these tools to escape from evil or even hide from it. TOOLS of Chasers Specialist Cameras and Mystic Stone gives you different spectral insights into reality and also with Camera Chasers you can take pictures of it. EMF readers will detect the slightest differences in EM fields. The pursuers will hear with a microphone the equivalent of lamenting departed souls. Sigil can be used to block evil movement through doors. Your magic wing can be positioned to capture evil and keep it away at least for a while. Proton Light creates a focused, high-energy blast of light. It’s to banish an entity at least for a while! Entity Speed ​​Skills – Entity needs to use speed ability to catch its prey. Teleportation – An entity can teleport between totems. Invisibility – this ability makes it invisible to the living eye. DESIGN YOUR OWN LOUNGE We give you a chance to customize your 1v4 party experience the way you want! So, what are those settings? 1. You can set the cooldown period for each entity skill as you like. 2. You can set revive counts as you like. 3. You can set on or off the sound of stalking entities to find stalkers and cooldown time as you like. 4. You can set Proton Light Cooldown as you like. It’s up to you to make the game as difficult and easy as you want for both the super player and the stalker player! Random events and random item spawn locations Random item spawn locations, locations, and real human reactions will lead each session to an unexpected scenario. You never know what will happen the next time you play, and if you look hard enough, you may discover the terrifying secrets hiding in the village.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages: blood, violence and general adult content

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: Early Access Game File Name: Haunt_Chaser_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 13 GBMD5SUM: dbecf389b2d912b738a8726ce01dbd7d Early Access Requirements

Before you start Haunt Chaser Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor OS: Windows 10, 64-bit processor: Intel i5 or newer generation i3/AMD equivalent Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 940MDirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor OS: Windows 10, 64 BitProcessor: Intel i7 or equivalent from AMD (AMD FX 9500+ series) Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 TiDirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 12 GB available space download

Click the button below to start Haunt Chaser Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

