Nvidias’ small RTX A2000 GPU fits in a small form factor PC





Nvidia today launches the new RTX A2000 GPU designed for professional workstations. Its Nvidias is the smallest Ampere-based GPU ever, and can easily be packed into a small form factor workstation. Like Nvidias’old Quadro cards, the RTX A2000 is the latest A-series GPU, designed primarily for professionals who want to take advantage of ray tracing and Nvidias AI features.

The RTX A2000 can provide 8 teraflops of GPU performance in combination with a 3328 CUDA core, 6GB of GDDR6 memory with ECC, and a 6001Mhz memory clock. This makes it look better on paper than something like the Nvidias RTX 3050 laptop GPU. It also consumes only 70 watts, which makes it very power efficient.

Nvidias lineup of A series GPUs. Image: Nvidia

The RTX A2000 is based on Nvidias’ latest Ampere architecture and is designed to improve the performance of 3D modeling and rendering software such as Blender and Autodesk 3ds Max. This includes support for 2nd generation RT cores, 3rd generation tensor cores for AI tools, and PCIe4.

The compact and thin design includes a single blower and four DisplayPort 1.4 ports on the back, making it ideal for workstations with multiple monitors. Nvidia is aimed at users working remotely with the RTX A2000 and enhances the power of 3D design thanks to a form factor that can be slotted to large and small workstations. 2.7 inches high and 6.6 inches long, it matches the size of the miniature RTX 3060. Overall, the RTX A2000 is about half the size of the giant RTX 3090.

Nvidia is working with a variety of partners to make the RTX A2000 available on workstations such as Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo. The RTX A2000 will debut as an Nvidia partner in October. The price is about $ 450.

