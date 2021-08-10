SRAM, RockShox, Zipp Announce XPLR: Front Suspension, Dropper Post, 1x Gearing for Gravel Bikes





SRAM, along with its brands RockShox and Zipp, has launched the gravel bike ecosystem XPLR.

What if your gravel bike isn’t a 90’s mountain bike? The crew didn’t have enough ammunition, SRAM pulled up the ante with the arrival of a short travel fork and dropper post for a gravel bike via its brand RockShox.

The XPLR collection consists of RockShox Rudy suspension forks, RockShox Reverb seatposts, SRAM XPLR 1x drivetrains with 10-44 cassettes, Zipp 101 wheelset, and existing tires and handlebars are SRAM XPLR branded.

The Canyons Rigid Grizzle Gravel Bike was launched at the suspension fork rating and was expected to arrive as the SRAM-equipped model was not specifically included in the lineup. The American brand owns RockShox and Zipp and is positioned towards the acquisition of the entire category.

XPLR is pronounced exploration, along with what appears to be a continuous attack on vowels in the cycling industry.

RockShox XPLR Rudy Fork

(Image credit: SRAM)

Our view on SRAM XPLR

(Image credit: SRAM)

Front suspension. Dropper’s post. (Almost) mountain bike gear. A wheel designed to bend. Most of them sound quite different to a traditional road-focused audience. For suspension and dropper posts, it adds about 1,020g to the bike and adds maintenance. It may sound crazy if you haven’t crossed the kind of off-road trails such systems are designed for, and if you are, you’re probably along the hardtail. And bomb. However, there is a central segment where this setup can be exactly what the trail requires. Is it a small, niche, marginal part of the market? Perhaps, however, that’s the risk that SRAM and its brands describe.

In this example, use “Don’t knock until you try”. Currently, I haven’t tried my test bike yet, as it’s underpinned by the wonders of Brexit-inspired habits. However, we will soon arrive here with the South Downs Way as a playground for the purpose.

Last month, Stefan Abram of Cycling Weekly completed the South Downs Way double. The riding time was 19 hours and I chose to ride a gravel bike. It was hand and arm fatigue that really influenced him as an SDW veteran, so my first attempt (single!) Was approaching and I benefited from adding suspension squish. I would like to know if it will bring.

There will be riders out there who simply don’t understand adding suspension to their gravel bikes, and if that’s you, you probably didn’t go beyond the headline. And we understand. Suspension adds weight and maintenance, and hardtail mountain bikes can be a more appropriate option if needed. But everything is a choice, and this new arrival will certainly be an option in addition to the existing Fox AX fork and Laufs leaf spring lineup.

XPLR Rudy Fork (£ 799 / $ 799) shares its genes with the RockShox Sid cross-country fork, focusing on minimizing additional weight while choosing 30mm or 40mm travel. increase.

The entire fork weighs 1,300g and the steerer is uncut. The fork (Salsa Warbird) that came off the test bike on the way weighs 549g, and the fork comes in at 1,225g, so the weight penalty in this case is 676g.

The fork uses a solo air spring with the same charger race day damper found on Sid. Designed for those who want a solid ride with lockouts on, the Maxima Plush Dampening fluid aims to reduce friction and provide a quiet ride, and that’s exactly what it does. And.

The air spring can be adjusted with the shock pump, and the rebound can be adjusted with the 2.5mm Allen key.

SRAM aims for a slim profile with a 30mm chassis, and also chooses alloy steerers and crowns. The choice of carbon reportedly reduced the price by a few grams, but added disproportionately to the price.

The fork is designed to work with 700c wheels and tires with tires up to 50mm. SRAM states that this fork was not designed to be paired with a 650b wheel. Most riders who opt for smaller wheels do so to add squish paired with wider volume tires, so the brand argues that suspension denies the need.

The Rudy fork has a 45mm offset to adjust the handling geometry. Offset fork reduction is something the mountain bike industry has been doing for some time, helping to shorten the wheelbase for better maneuverability and put the rider’s weight on the front wheels.

The height from the axle to the crown is 425mm for the 30mm travel option and 435mm for the 40mm travel fork. On most gravel bikes, this is close to 400mm, so replacing the RockShox component will give you a geometry bounce effect and a higher rider.

Regarding maintenance, SRAM states that the fork will need lower limb service after 50 hours and the damper and air spring service after 200 hours. The fork uses a 12x100mm thru axle and features a flat mount disc. Suitable for 160mm rotors, but the 180mm option works with adapters and comes with a mudguard mount to match the fenders.

RockShox XPLR Rudy Fork 1,300g (Stairer Uncut) $ 799.00 € 869.00 £ 779.00 RockShox XPLR Reverb Dropper Post

(Image credit: SRAM)

Check out the cross-country bikes used in the Olympic race. It turns out that even weight-sensitive XC riders have stopped arguing about the weight and efficiency of dropper posts. Being able to expel a seatpost on a technical downhill was given the status of a winner by cutting the gram there, but it’s still unclear if the gravel riders are equally convinced.

(Image credit: SRAM)

The RockShox AXS XPLR Reverb (£ 500 / $ 600) Post is an air-only system that weighs between 567 and 595g. For comparison, the Zipp Service Course SL Alloy seatpost comes in 251g, so users add about 344g with this component. .. The length of the stanchion is 27.2mm, which fits most frames. It can be 350mm or 400mm in length and offers downward movement from 50mm to 75mm.

This system is best combined with the SRAM eTap AXS drivetrain. Adjustable via the included app, you can control the 1x rider’s dropper, usually with a double shift mechanism that changes the chainring. If it’s not on the street, you can also use a blip box, or flat bar lever, but this may not work well with bar bags.

The battery used is the same as the SRAMAXS mecha (you can sacrifice the dropper if the mecha’s juice runs out).

As for saddle clamps, it is compatible with 7mm rails and 7x9mm oval rails. Riders using 7x10mm oval rails will need to purchase an adapter. The system is waterproof and dustproof against IP69k. As with any dropper post, you may not want to strap something on top that can question the use of a seatpost bag.

Rockshox XPLR Reverb Dropper Post 350mm / 400mm, 567g / 595g $ 600.00 € 600.00 £ 500.00 SRAM XPLR Gearing

(Image credit: SRAM)

While RockShox suspension and dropper posts are clearly the central stage, not all SRAM will be announced in August this year. Input: SRAM XPLR 1x drivetrain. This specifically adds a 10-44T 12 speed cassette to the proceedings. It bridges between a road-focused setup (running 10-36) and Bora with an Eagles mountain bike-specific 10-50.

The XPLR drivetrain is available at SRAM Red, Force, and Rival levels and uses a dedicated 1x compatible rear mechanism that became available as part of the Rival eTap AXS launch. With SRAMs Mini cluster tech, low speed gears keep close spacing and fit high speed sections, while climbing cogs are widespread, offering a range of 440%.

Matching single-ring direct mount cranks come in standard or different varieties and feature longer (DUB) crank spindles compatible with 135, 142, and boost spacing.

Following the launch of the rival, the crankset can be upgraded to include a left arm power meter.

SRAM XPLR Drivetrain Components SRAM Red 1 Crankset: 462g, $ 690 / € 700 / £ 625.00 SRAM Force 1 Crankset: 598g, $ 420 / € 435 / £ 390 SRAM Force 1 Wide Crankset: 604g, $ 420 / € 435 / £ 390 SRAM Rival 1 Wide Crankset: 706g, $ 130 / € 135 / £ 120 SRAM REDXPLR eTap AXS Rear Derailleur: 293g, $ 710 / € 685.00 / £ 610.00 SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS Rear Derailleur: 308g, $ 490 / € 465 / £ 415.00 SRAM Rival XPL ReTap AXS Rear Derailleur: 327g, $ 255 / € 265 / £ 236.00 SRAM XPLRXG-1271 Cassette: 373g, $ 210 / € 225 / £ 200.00 SRAM XPLRXG-1251 Cassette: 412g, $ 150 / € 160 / £ 145.00 Zipp101 Wheels

(Image credit: SRAM)

As the gravel trend grew, we began to insist on the functionality of the wheelset. Recent launches were all road or road and gravel worthy, including Zipps’ proprietary 303S, 303 Firecrest and 353 NSW. But now it again takes what it has learned from its mountain bike weapons and adds gravel-specific wheelset options.

The Zipp 101 picks up the old name for the slimmest profile roadwheel. This is the only moto-inspired off-road creation. Like its enduro / trail wheelset, these hoops are picking technology from the automotive arena. The wheelset uses a deliberately curved single-walled rim to provide grip in the corners. The analogy used by Zipp is that the runner turns sharp turns and the ankles rotate to allow movement. These wheels are intended to provide the same effect.

(Image credit: SRAM)

The internal rim width is larger than the latest road version, 27mm, hookless and designed to run with tubeless tires and sealant on the tube (but put the tube in a compatible tubeless ready tire) There is nothing to prevent it).

The wheels feature a ZR1 hubset with steel cartridge bearings and a 6-claw leaf spring driver mechanism, with 66 engagement points. This is more than expected on the road. There are 28 3-cross CX-Sprint spokes on the front and rear.

Available in 650b or 700c sizes, these wheels are particularly lightweight and are offered at 1,590g and 1,665g, respectively.

The launch of the wheel coincided with the rebranding of the Zipp G40 gravel tires to display the XPLR logo, with the XPLR label on the three-flare service course SL-70 handlebars.

Zipp 101 XPLR Wheelset 700c: 1,665g650b: 1,590g RRP: $ 850 / € 870 / £ 780 (front), $ 950 / € 970 / £ 866.00 (rear) ($ 1,800 / £ 1,646 pairs)

