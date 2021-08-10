Google celebrates National Book Lovers Day by revealing search data and more





Let’s face it. 2020 and 2021 were not great years for everyone or anywhere.

The saying “escape into a good book” is more appropriate than ever, despite the fact that many bookstores and libraries around the world had to close their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. , People have a new paperback or hardcover or two.

And it’s not just the hobby of reading that people rediscovered during the blockade.

As a result of many putting their pens on paper and their fingers on the keyboard, 600 books were published in the UK last year on the same day.

This is 24% more books than the previous year.

Ready to keep up with trends, Google provides search data and tips that marketers can use to improve their strategies, and books that shoppers can use to find hidden treasures in the form of local bookstores. I got on the trend of loving.

Google reveals book-related searches

Google sometimes reveals search trends. In February of this year, the tech giant revealed a popular and bizarre pandemic-related search term.

And yesterday, Google listed popular book-related searches from US users for their “fellow bibliophiles,” and we have trending data to back it up.

Google and map book searches peaked on July 11th, an increase of 111% compared to the same day last year.

But what were those searches?

The best fantasy book. The best science fiction book. The best mystery book. The best historical novel book. The best fiction book.

As you can see, most searches were dominated by general fiction, followed by fantasy and mystery novels.

Google also revealed a popular “book about …” search:

A book about love. A book about life. A book about mental health.

These search trends indicate that people are performing both super-specific searches (books on mental health) and more general searches that are outside the normal classification.

Search for “bookshelf” records the highest ever

Google not only introduced the types of terms that marketers within the publishing or independent bookstore sector can target as part of their digital advertising efforts, but also touched on other reading-related online shopping trends.

Google’s number of searches for “bookshelf” reached a record high, significantly higher than “bookshelf”.

Not only does this help marketers allocate their advertising budget, but it also helps them decide which products to stock in the short and long term.

Google yells at how searchers can use Google Maps to find local bookstores

In addition to revealing search trend data available to marketers, we also emphasized some map features available to shoppers.

Adding a local bookstore to a saved list

Google is a map app for searchers[探索]We recommend using the tabs to find a local bookstore.

Shoppers can find information from the bookstore’s business profile, including:

business hours. place. review. LGBTQ friendly status. A black-owned bookstore.

When shoppers find a new bookstore they want to visit, they can add it to the list for later reference.

Get recommendations from others

Shoppers can also use local guides and follow other people’s map accounts for reviews, photos, and recommendations.

If shoppers are following others, they will receive updates when posts and reviews are published.

Participate to support a local bookstore

Not only is Google encouraged to find new bookstores to find out which businesses are worth visiting, but shoppers who visit local stores are encouraged to leave reviews and photos to show support.

Shoppers can also update competing business information, such as business hours, to provide the best experience for other users when they go shopping.

Optimization for Google can often be a serious topic, so it’s very fresh when Google provides information in a quirky and fun way.

