Experian | Jobs in the NowTech Loan Origination Solutions Report by an independent research firm





Costa Mesa, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-August 10, 2021-

Loan composition solutions help borrowers and loan officers make loan applications faster and easier. Innovative solutions are cheaper for lenders and provide more accurate and efficient customer decision making. With a variety of vendor choices, you can leverage the insights and knowledge of your experts to make the most informed decisions. Forresters Now Tech Loan Origination Solutions: An overview of Forresters’ 23 loan origination solution providers helps companies understand the differences in vendor offerings and features. This year, Experian was included as the leading vendor in the medium-sized category, citing our decision management suite PowerCurve.

According to Forrester’s report, lending business and technology professionals allow lenders to access data via APIs to determine credit, practice strong data security and privacy, and with third-party technology products and services. I’m looking for a solution that can be integrated. Leverage explainable AI for underwriting. Solutions also need to be in place to help leaders innovate.

Donna De Pasquale, Executive Vice President of Global Decisions at Experian, said that today’s lending environment is complex, some consumers are ready to spend again, and others are still suffering from pandemic-related financial stress. I’m annoyed. Lenders need to be able to understand their customers and their particular situation. It is important to have a powerful loan composition solution, such as the PowerCurve platform. The future of credit risk determination means demanding fewer customers without sacrificing a relevant, secure and convenient experience.

Experian recently published an ebook entitled Navigating a New Era of Credit Risk Determination to help lenders navigate the complexity of current lending and credit conditions. The ebook also reveals that five digital investment businesses are prioritizing in a new era of credit risk management.

According to our research, lenders prioritize digital transformation, and De Pasquale added that the role of advanced data and analytics in improving the customer experience and the right loan formulation solution can help business succeed.

Used by Global 2000 enterprises around the world, PowerCurve is a platform that helps enterprises make analytics-driven decisions and adopt the most effective decision management strategies throughout the customer lifecycle. Highly configurable PowerCurve solutions are available in the cloud and cloud-based in all regions, and preconfigured solutions vary by market.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. From buying a home or car to sending your kids to college to growing your business by connecting with new customers, at the big moments of life, we confidently manage our data for consumers and clients. I will be able to do it. We help individuals manage their finances and access financial services, businesses make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders are more responsible for lending, and organizations are fraudulent and criminal. Helps prevent.

With 17,800 employees in 44 countries, we invest in new technologies, talented people and innovations every day to help every client get the most out of every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a component of the FTSE 100 Index.

For the latest news and insights from the group, visit www.experianplc.com or visit the Global Content Hub on the Global News Blog.

Experian and the Experian mark used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned in this document belong to their respective owners.

Source: Experian

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

