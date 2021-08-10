Crunchyroll and Funimation merger: What does that mean and what’s next?





Naruto is currently displayed for both services.

Funimation

Sony Pictures Entertainment officially acquired the anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT & T for $ 1.175 billion on Monday, outlining its plans to combine it with its own Funimation offering to create a single service.

For a fast-growing group of anime lovers, this is game-changing news. Imagine Hulu or Disney Plus picking up HBO Max. Anime only.

The plan is to create one anime streaming service that dominates all of them.

“With the addition of Crunchyroll, we have the unprecedented opportunity to serve anime fans like never before and deliver an anime experience on all platforms, including theaters, events, home entertainment, games, streaming and linear TV. Fans want to experience their anime. ” “Our goal is to create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”

“Anime is a fast-growing medium that attracts and inspires viewers around the world,” Sony Group Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said in a statement. I am. “The collaboration between Crunchyroll and Funimation brings us closer to the creators and fans at the heart of the anime community.”

These are all business stories, but let’s humanly create a mega anime streaming service as soon as possible.

What is Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is an anime streaming service that currently has 5 million paying subscribers and 120 million registered users. As well as licensing and distributing popular anime like Naruto and One Piece, we also distribute manga-Japanese manga that tend to be based on these shows.

What is funimation?

Funimation is very similar to Crunchyroll in that it distributes undercoat and dubbed anime in Western countries such as the United States. We are currently licensed for large shows such as Dragon Ball Z and Attack on Titan.

What will happen next?

Sony aims to consolidate both services under one umbrella. It’s not yet clear if that involves folding Crunchyroll content into a Funimation service or creating an entirely new service. Probably the former. Worth to mention: Many major anime shows are actually already streamed on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The deal was investigated by the US Department of Justice instead of fears that the deal would monopolize anime streaming in the West. However, given that major streaming services like Netflix are currently investing heavily in anime, it was decided that wasn’t the case.

The most likely immediate move is to add content to Funimation.

Read the statement posted on Crunchyroll, “You may have questions.” “Today we are putting together two great teams and starting to provide more of what you love. Thank you for your trust and support!”

reaction

Despite the positive spins from both Crunchyroll and Funimation, there is some anxiety among anime fans who subscribe to either service. At this point, it is unclear what it means for anime content coming to Europe and the United States.

There are also concerns for those who translate the show for the Western audience.

The biggest hope of today’s merger is to be able to hire a friend of Crunchyroll’s translators directly as a contractor and pay a fairer wage for their efforts.

Katrina Leonoudakis WATCH KAGEKI SHOJO (@ katrinaltrnsl8r) August 9, 2021

Next year’s Crunchyroll / Funimation will notice that the merger has duplicated their position. May you continue to succeed in your life in another way. I will always support you.

Ultimatemegax | BLM (@ultimatemegax) August 9, 2021

The possibility of paying for one anime streaming service rather than many is fascinating, but some anime fans are worried about the impact of such a monopoly on translation quality.

On a very sad day for anime, the acquisition of crunchyroll’s Sony / Funimation was completed. They are now basically monopolizing Western anime, hoping for worse translations and trying to take advantage of their position to influence Japanese artists / writers. pic.twitter.com/HH0k2LJVV1

Jeff Saiyan (@deludeddragon) August 9, 2021

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

