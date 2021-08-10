Parallels Desktop 17 is here and you’re ready to run Windows 11 on your M1 Mac





Parallels Desktop 17 running Windows on a Mac.

You can now drag and drop between Mac and Windows applications in Coherence mode.

Parallels

The Visual Studio plugin for the Pro version of Parallels now works on M1 devices.

Parallels

Parallels Desktop 17 now supports macOS Monterey and Windows 11. In addition, the popular virtualization software for Mac has become a universal binary, making it a bit easier to deploy for many IT professionals.

Please note that Macs with Apple silicon chips such as the M1 can only run the ARM version of Windows (10 or 11). Both Windows 10 and ARM for 11 are available as Insider Preview builds. Parallels, on the other hand, can run versions of Windows back to XP when running on an Intel Mac. Many Linux distributions are also supported, but Intel Macs can access more distributions than M1Macs.

According to the Parallels developers, most Windows applications can run on an M1 Mac if they have access to these Insider Preview builds. This is because Windows on ARM can run both 32-bit and more recently 64-bit x86 applications. That said, Windows on ARM can sometimes be noisy about x64 apps, even on machines designed to run it. Therefore, mileage can vary depending on what you are trying to do.

advertisement

In any case, Parallels claims that the performance of the M1 Mac has improved significantly compared to last year’s release, which first added support for the aforementioned Mac. In particular, DirectX 11 has improved performance (28% faster, according to Parallels). In addition, both Intel Macs and ARM Macs deliver up to 6x better OpenGL performance on Windows virtual machines.

There are also other additional features and quality of life improvements. For example, when using Parallels in Coherence mode, you can now drag and drop content between apps running on macOS and apps running on Windows. There are other improvements to Coherence, such as the Windows shutdown and sign-in screen, which make it look more native and natural within macOS.

Don’t forget Monterey

We’ve also added support for Monterey, the new version of macOS this year. As is customary with these annual updates, the new version of Parallels Desktop can run on the Monterey host machine or on a virtual machine.

Another major addition is support for virtual TPM chips for Windows 10 and 11 virtual machines, facilitating features such as BitLocker and secure boot.

Parallels Desktop 17 costs $ 79.99 a year for the standard version and $ 99.99 for the “Pro” version. The Pro edition includes a Visual Studio debug plug-in that runs on the M1 Mac, among other bonuses specific to some professional use cases.

List images with Parallels

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/parallels-desktop-17-is-here-and-ready-to-run-windows-11-on-m1-macs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos