Tech to Market: Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Welcomes Syracuse CoE as Channel Partner





The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), co-managed by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has welcomed Syracuse University and Syracuse CoE as channel partners. IN2 is a $ 50 million technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation. IN2’s mission at NREL in Golden, Colorado is to speed the path to the market for early-stage clean technology entrepreneurs.

IN2 was launched in 2014 with an initial focus on supporting scalable solutions to reduce the energy impact of commercial buildings, and has since addressed sustainable agricultural production and affordable housing. Expanded focus on advancing technology. IN2 cleans energy by funding projects up to $ 250,000, including technical assistance leveraging features, equipment, equipment, and deep expertise existing at NREL and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (Danforth Center). Supports start-ups and agribusinesses. ).

Eric Schiff, director of SyracuseCoE, said the relationship with the DOE National Laboratory is important for growing a clean technology innovation cluster in New York. I am excited to be an IN2 channel partner. In addition to providing coveted support for project financing, IN2 cohort-invited startups can help tackle key milestones on the road to commercialization at the NREL or Danforce Center. Pair with an expert.

SyracuseCoE is one of only two New York-based clean technology partners and participates in a national network of channel partners, including more than 60 universities, business incubators, accelerators, and related clean technology programs. doing. To date, 56 portfolio companies have each received up to $ 250,000 in technology and project support from the program. On average, for every dollar of the IN2 program awarded, IN2 companies raise more than $ 95 with additional external funding. The IN2 portfolio company has raised $ 1.1 billion from additional external funding and created 774 jobs.

IN2, an invitation-only program, relies on channel partners such as SyracuseCoE to introduce promising companies to the program for consideration in competitive applications and down-selection processes before being invited to the next cohort. To do. The Clean Tech Demonstration Cohort, Cohort 10, will be launched in the coming months. Contact Tammy Rosanio of Syracuse CoE for more information on IN2 and the application process.

