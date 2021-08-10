TCL 6 Series and 5 Series and Google TV 2021: Specifications, Prices, Order Information





TCL’s new 5 Series 4K QLED TV and Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

This is the new TCL 6 Series QLED 4K TV, which replaces the regular Roku OS with Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

A port on the side of the 5 Series Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

A port on the side of the new TCL6 series Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

TCL announced an updated version of its popular 5 Series and 6 Series 4K TVs on Tuesday.

The biggest update is that the new model will run Google TV, Google’s big screen operating system. Google TV has become the most prominent of search giant Chromecast streaming dongles, but it has also appeared on Sony’s recent 4K TVs.

TCL first confirmed the launch of the new Google TV during CES this January.

Prior to its launch on Tuesday, the 5 Series and 6 Series models were running only Roku OS. It duplicates the Roku media player experience on your TV without the need for additional hardware. TCL says it will continue to sell Roku versions of these TVs released last year.

Previously, TCL has been offering Google’s older Android TV software for many years on low-end 3 and 4 series more affordable TVs. (Google TV is a rebranded update to Android TV with the same codebase but a new interface.) Variations on these sets running RokuOS are also available. Currently, its dual-track strategy is expanding the TCLTV lineup.

Below is a list of screen sizes and MSRPs for the new Google TV models. According to TCL, pre-orders for each set will be available on Tuesday. However, the 75-inch 6-series Google TV will soon be available for pre-order. According to the company, the 5 Series will begin shipping within a few weeks and the 6 Series will arrive shortly thereafter.

TCL6 series GoogleTV (R646)

55 inches: $ 999.99 65 inches: $ 1,299.99 75 inches: $ 1,799.99

TCL5 series GoogleTV (S546)

50 inches: $ 599.99 55 inches: $ 649.99 65 inches: $ 899.99 75 inches: $ 1,299.99

Best Buy currently has a new 5 Series and 6 Series product page on the store’s website, but the price seems to be slightly higher than the TCL originally mentioned at the time of this writing.

Familiar hardware

This is the remote control that comes with the new 5 Series and 6 Series Google TVs.

Geoff Dunn

Side view of TCL5 series Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

Side view of TCL6 series Google TV.

Geoff Dunn

When it comes to the TV itself, the new 5 Series and 6 Series Google TVs are very different from the existing Roku TVs. You can read last year’s model overview for more details on what to expect, but in short, the new set will continue to feature 4K resolution, QLED panels, support for multiple HDR formats, and full array local dimming. I am. The screen size options for both series are the same as before. They are still aimed at the upper middle of the TV market and have pictures as nice as the pictures of the more premium OLED sets.

The 6 Series remains a more technically skilled option with a mini LED backlight system and numerous full array local dimming zones (up to 240, up to 60 depending on the screen size selected). 5 series). All of that should continue to help TVs provide improved contrast in comparison.

The 6 Series also has some game-friendly features, such as the ability to push 4K images at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This is not possible with Roku versions of TVs up to 1440p / 144Hz. The 5 Series set, on the other hand, caps out at 60 Hz, but both lines technically support variable refresh rates (VRR) and automatic low latency modes (ALLM).

The 6 Series has 4 HDMI ports, 2 of which are HDMI 2.1, one that supports eARC, but 3 of the 5 Series’ simpler HDMI ports (one using eARC). The 6 Series is the only one that also supports Wi-Fi 6 networking.

Both models continue to support the popular HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR formats. However, the Google TV version works with the lesser-used but relatively high-end standard HDR10 +, but it still helps guarantee the future of your TV for some time. The Google TV version of the 5 Series can now also decode and pass through Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. Unfortunately, the Roku model is not possible.

When it comes to image quality, all of this should continue to be largely positive. The 5 Series, especially the 6 Series, has been seen by TV reviewers for strong value in the mid-tier market for several years, and both TCL and RokuOS are steadily prominent. Last year, the Roku model didn’t change that much in a vacuum, but it’s worth noting that the price of both series seems to have risen significantly in recent months. The MSRP for the 5 Series Roku TV, which started at $ 400 last year, was at least $ 600, but the 6 Series models, which started at $ 650, are now priced at at least $ 950. The new Google TV is pretty expensive, but as costs go up, TCL’s value proposition goes down.

In any case, I was able to easily check out these new Google TVs at a media briefing last week in New York City. We did not find any indication of a significant reduction in display performance, but such settings are not ideal for assessing display quality. The TCL doesn’t share details about the TV’s internal processor or the planned Google TV update policy, so it’s too early to say how long each TV can withstand.

TV Chromecast

By default, the new TCL Google TV always has a listening microphone for voice search and Google Assistant features. However, if necessary, switching back will mute the mic.

Geoff Dunn

TCL has announced that it will sell the $ 79 webcam as a video chat accessory for the latest TVs. Existing USB webcams work as well, but the company doesn’t specify exactly what restrictions are around them.

Geoff Dunn

Replacing the OS is the most specific difference, but whether this is an upgrade can come down to what you want from your TV software. RokuOS is much less complex than Google TV, and the nearly static grid of app tiles fixes the experience.

By comparison, Google’s software is more fluid. Fewer app tiles surrounded by more specific picks of TV shows and movies, driven by an algorithm-based recommendation engine. Voice search is more robust because it incorporates Google Assistant technology. You can “cast” videos from your mobile phone to your TV. With Stadia Game Streaming, you can easily integrate your TV slot into a Google-compatible security family. Cameras, smart lights and other smart home devices. The 5 Series and 6 Series TVs also include a dedicated kids profile that Sony’s existing Google TVs currently lack. In general, comparing the latest Chromecasts to similar streamers from Roku and Amazon earlier this year gave the OS a high rating and more features and benefits to display content that they really liked than their rivals’ platforms. I found that there is.

To make Google TV’s voice-based features easier to work with, TCL incorporates a ranged microphone directly into your TV. This means that you can activate the Google Assistant with regular Google commands to turn your TV into something like a bigger smart display. (However, you can access the assistant remotely with either method.) The company will also sell a $ 79 webcam that can connect to a TV for video calls, but other USB-based webcams will also work. It states that.

Each new TV has a physical switch on the back that allows you to disable the microphone if needed, and TCL is Google’s basic that effectively turns off all the smart TV features built into the OS. It states that it supports various TV modes. However, the potential for always-listening microphones and software that rely heavily on reading habits can be turned off for those who are sensitive to data privacy (few TV brands are particularly strong in this area. ).

Still, the new model could be an attractive alternative for viewers who want a reputable TV and prefer the Google platform to Rokus. The new TV will try to put the living room operating system in front of more eyes, which could also benefit Google itself.

