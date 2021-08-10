Tech, LSU Announces Partnership to Solve Structural Consistency Issues Between Industry and Infrastructure





The two universities recently announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has funded the establishment of the National Science Foundation (NSF), the first industry-academia collaborative research center (IUCRC) for either institution, the Center for Innovation in Structural Integrity Assurance (CISIA). Announced.

The NSF created the IUCRC program in 1973 to promote long-term partnerships between industry, universities and governments. IUCRC administration fees are provided by the federal government and research activities are supported by industry members who vote for the Center’s research portfolio each year.

The IUCRC is a clear recognition of the outstanding research done by Louisiana Tech University faculty members in collaboration with LSU, said Dr. Lesgis, President of Technology. Our industry partners will greatly benefit from these stronger partnerships with researchers and talented students, which is great for Louisiana.

Louisiana Tech and LSU have long been close partners in funded research, and this achievement is another striking achievement of collaboration between our faculties and government. For micromanufacturing (IfM). We are confident that the support of the National Science Foundation will provide extraordinary value to our current and future industry partners in the coming years. “

CISIA research helps member industries monitor, predict, and prevent structural and mechanical failures of components and structures, both existing and manufactured by advanced manufacturing techniques. The center studies both large and small structures. On the big side, think of bridges, pipelines, highways, and airport runways. On the small side, examples include fasteners, ball bearings, or very thin ceramic coatings that are often applied to mechanical parts such as transmissions and cutting tools to reduce friction, extend service life, and increase energy efficiency.

The Louisiana Techs Trenchless Technology Center (TTC) and Institute for Micromanufacturing (IfM) support CISIA with intellectual capital and research facilities.

CISIA is not only an interdisciplinary center between multiple departments and research centers on campus, including TTC and IfM, but also a center of multiple universities where LSU acts as a CISIA partner. TTC and Principal Investigator on the latest NSF grants. Our team at TTC looks forward to meaningful collaboration with all academic and industry participants over the next five years of this Phase 1 grant.

Students from both universities have many opportunities to participate in the promotion of CISIA research and innovation. According to the NSF, more than 2,000 students are engaged in industry-related research at IUCRC nationwide each year and receive vocational training for careers in the private sector. About 30% of these student researchers are employed by member companies.

Mattley, LSU Interim Executive Vice President and Provost, said the collaboration is a watershed moment that will strengthen efforts to create prominent future engineers, innovative research and innovative solutions, and infrastructure across the country. He said it would significantly facilitate important work in dealing with structural failures and aging.

We are proud to partner with Louisiana Tech at this collaborative research center to better serve students, the industrial sector and our country through research, training and collaboration conducted at CISIA.

