Twitter: Racist tweets after the Euro final did not rely on anonymity





The mural of soccer player Marcus Rashford is covered with a message of support from fans after being tampered with by a racist destroyer.

Alex Liberty-Dane House / Getty Images

If you have never been a victim of online abuse, it is easy to think that the perpetrator of such abuse is hiding behind an anonymous avatar or username, hiding your true identity. But that’s not the case.

Twitter wrote in a blog post on Tuesday that 99% of suspended accounts were not anonymous when English soccer players were targeted for racist abuse after losing in the Eurocup final last month. Revealed.

A torrent of racist abuse targeting England’s three black members appeared on Twitter and Instagram hours after the match. It led commentators, including Piers Morgan, to require social media platforms to prevent people from creating anonymous accounts in order to discourage posting racist comments. ..

The idea that anonymity is a major factor in enabling abuse perpetrators is not new, and in the UK there was even a debate about whether to include a ban on anonymous online accounts in the next online security bill. However, the argument that social media sites perform mandatory identity checks is based on the fallacy that people are not racists if they can be held accountable for their actions.

Evidence provided by Twitter on Tuesday proves what colored races have already said. People will be racists regardless of whether anonymous accounts protect them from the consequences. “Our data suggests that identity verification is unlikely to prevent abuse, because the account we suspended wasn’t anonymous,” the company said in a blog post.

Instagram did not immediately respond to requests for account data or comments deleted due to instructing an English football player to abuse.

Twitter data also included evidence that the United Kingdom was the largest source of abusive tweets, while being abused from around the world. Also, most of the British football debate on the platform is not related to racist behaviour, and the word “proud” tweeted more often the day after the final than any other day of the year. I added that it was done.

For Twitter and other social media giants, deploying tools to prevent racist abuse is an ongoing challenge. Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will soon try out a new product feature that temporarily automatically blocks accounts using harmful languages. Also, the reply prompt will continue to expand. This encourages you to rethink what you’re tweeting if your language seems harmful. According to the company, in more than one-third of cases, tweets were rewritten or not sent at all.

“As long as racism exists offline, we’ll continue to see people trying to bring these views online. That can’t be solved by tragic technology alone,” Twitter said in a blog post. “Everyone, including the government and football authorities, has a role to play. We continue to call for a collective approach to combat this deep social problem.”

