Google on how to see the experience factors of a page





In the new video, Google offers advice on how to make sure your site meets all the elements of a page experience other than Core Web Vitals.

This video is a new addition to Google’s Getting Started With Page Experience series on YouTube.

Google explains that it categorizes the ranking elements of the page experience into two categories: core web vitals and all others.

This video focuses on everything else. Specifically, I will teach SEO how to check the following:

Mobile Friendly HTTPS Usage Lack of Intrusive Interstitial

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google, along with Core Web Vitals, believes these are essential to providing a great experience for our users.

Here’s how to see and track how the page works for each of these elements:

HTTPS

This is a simple check. Your site either uses or does not use HTTPS. If so, you pass the check.

In addition, it is worth making sure that rel = ”canonical” is set to the HTTPS version of the domain.

Finally, make sure that all non-HTTPS traffic is redirected to the HTTPS version of the URL.

Mobile friendly

Mobile friendly refers to a specific list of issues that can cause a poor user experience on mobile devices.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

If your website is built with a modern and responsive design, it may meet all the criteria for being mobile friendly.

In short, Google makes sure that the text is too small to read, the link is too small to tap, and there are no major signs that the site isn’t optimized for mobile devices.

Google recommends some tweaks to help ensure that your site is more compatible with mobile devices.

Make sure that the content is scaled to the appropriate size when the user opens the site. Sets the minimum height and width of tappable elements.

These optimizations can require developer assistance, prevent user frustration, and create a smoother navigation experience across your site.

There are other parts of mobile friendly that may require more work, such as removing older plugins like Flash.

You can use the mobile-friendly checker to see if a particular URL meets Google’s criteria, or use the search console to see the entire site.

No intrusive interstitial

This factor is also known as the lack of annoying pop-ups.

There is no automated tool to check this, but if your site uses automated pop-ups, you may already be aware of it.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

In general, Google recommends avoiding covering the entire page with something unrelated to it.

The user does not have to dismiss the interstitial before interacting with the page. Advertising on the page should not interfere with what the user is trying to achieve.

Please note that these requirements do not apply to interstitials used for the following purposes:

Legal reasons (age verification, etc.) Cookies User loginsSubscription paywalls

advertisement

Please continue reading below

These types of legitimate use cases are recognized by Googlebot as okay.

Check the AMP page

Google has individual tools for checking AMP pages, but all of them may have already gone through the elements of the page experience. With the AMP Page Experience Checker, you can be absolutely confident.

See the full Google video below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-on-how-to-check-page-experience-factors/415997/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos