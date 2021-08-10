DVIDS-News-Northern Strike Drives Innovation and Preparation with New Technology





The Michigan Alpena-Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 exercise leverages the Department of Defense (DoD), industry, and technology to improve training capabilities in joint operations. During a large joint reserve visit, Air National Guard Vice Admiral Michael A. Law attends an innovative presentation at the Alpena Combat Preparation Training Center on August 5, 2021 during a multinational preparatory exercise. Did.

The importance of this overview is to consider multiple technologies, said Lt. Col. Michael Whitefoot, a member of the Michigan State Guard’s Joint Center for Global Innovation, Kelly Johnson. We not only incorporate new technologies into the capabilities of fighters, but perhaps combine them with other technologies to interoperate in NS to exercise the swift and agile lethality of the US and Allied forces. We are trying to maximize the possible success.

NS is designed to challenge participants with multiple forms of convergence that enhance multi-component, multinational, and interoperability between ministries and agencies. This summer’s recurring event brought together 5,100 participants from various branches, states, and countries in northern Michigan.

According to Whitefoot, NS will allow National Guard to get ready. Use this exercise to practice your skills as if you were in a deployed environment. As security guards, we need to be fluent in our work. That way, you can dive in to assist in natural disasters, emergencies, and even foreign emergencies.

The Kellyson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center organized the presentation and took the NS opportunity to partner with Michigan National Guard in the commercial industry and Pentagon research institutes. The Innovation Brief also included Brig, the Deputy General of the Michigan National Guard. General Brian Tef and many other senior military personnel were able to learn about the new technologies implemented in NS.

It wasn’t a technology development business, but we have the opportunity to collaborate, test, and collect data at the National All Domain Combat Center. Our training audience comes to NS for their own purposes, and so do these industry partners, Teff explained. Integrate all this technology with NS Warfighter, whether you’re early in development, late maturity, getting Warfighter feedback on capabilities, or perhaps already used in DoD and want a better understanding of the end-user experience. Finally, we need to improve our preparation. Future production environment.

Melanie Corcoran was one of the innovation briefs speakers. She shared an artificial intelligence (AI) called Rapid Automatic Imagery Categorization (RAIC). It quickly and accurately identifies the object of interest. All you need is a single sample image for RAIC to build a fully interactive visualization. Then label it, search for the desired object, and detect anomalies in seconds.

According to Corcoran, the technology could be useful during the war. It can assist in the career areas of the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance departments. AI can manually reduce labeling data by weeks or months.

Wearable antennas and MPU-5 radios were other technologies shared during the presentation.

The MPU-5 is a mobile radio that fuses existing systems and data links used by Tactical Air Control Service Experts (TACPs) into one rapidly deployable all-domain network. Airline personnel participating in NS 21 had the opportunity to install the equipment, take it to the scene, and test it to determine if there was a viable benefit to the system for their current needs. Airline personnel using the MPU-5 can remove a few pounds from the pack while in the field. This means that they can carry more ammunition, food, or simply less weight while in the field.

The Multi-Antenna Communication and Wearable Program (MACaW) has introduced a wearable array of antennas that can be incorporated into clothing, gear, and small vehicle platforms. With traditional multi-antenna systems, military personnel and vehicles get in the way and are easy to find. NS participants were able to experience a wearable antenna that exceeded their current capabilities. The new gear reduces the weight you carry, increases connectivity between operations, and cuts costs in half.

According to Whitefoot, we are excited about all the new technologies and innovative industries that are part of NS. Northern Strike provides defense industry partners with the best opportunity to test new technologies in preparation for future combat.

