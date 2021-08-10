Twitter shares analysis of racist abuse following Euro 2020 final





Twitter claims that identity verification could not prevent a torrent of racist abuse of black players on the English football team after the team lost in the Euro 2020 Championship game last month. According to the latest information posted today by Twitter UK, most of the accounts suspended due to malicious content during the tournament were not anonymous.

Of the accounts that are permanently suspended from the tournament, 99% of the account owners can be identified, Twitter said. The company also said that racist tweets came from all over the world, but the majority came from the United Kingdom.

According to our data, identity verification would not have prevented fraudulent use. At the time of the permanently suspended account, 99% of the account owners were identifiable.

According to Twitter, the automation tool identified and removed 1,622 racist tweets during the match and 24 hours later. Twitter says that only 2 percent of deleted tweets have been viewed more than 1000 times.

Twitter has had a long-standing problem with its abuse on the platform. Following the boycott of 2017, CEO Jack Dorsey has promised Twitter to take a more aggressive stance in enforcing the rules. Since then, the company has rolled out more detailed features to curb abuse, such as allowing users to hide replies and limit who can reply to tweets.

Twitter continues to work on ways to prevent abusive tweets, such as deploying a reply prompt asking if you are confident in using potentially harmful language. Twitter is also developing the ability to temporarily automatically block accounts using harmful languages. This will prevent your account from interacting with your account.

