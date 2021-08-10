Fortnite Gamora Cup start time, score, and how to get skin faster





Fortnite will host the Gamora Cup on August 11th, and players will be able to get this excellent Guardians of the Galaxy character outfit before making their debut at the Item Shop on August 14th. Want to know the start times, rules and leaderboard links for your local Gamora Cup? Then you came to the right place.

What time is the Fortnite Gamora Cup?

Like the vast majority of skin-based tournaments held within Fortnite over the past few months, the Gamora Cup takes place between 6 pm and 9 pm local time in North America. Again, the Gamora Cup will be held on August 11th from 6pm to 9pm.

The Gamora Cup will be held in North America from 6 pm to 9 pm local time.Epic Games

However, if you’re playing in another region, the start times will be slightly different, so we’ve listed the full slate of start times in the Eastern Daylight Savings Time region, in case you need it.

NA East: 6 pm to 9 pm Eastern NA Western: 9 pm to 12 am Eastern Europe: 1 pm to 4 pm Eastern Oceania: 4 am to 7 am Eastern Brazil: 5 pm to 8 pm Time Eastern Asia: 4:00 am to 7:00 am Eastern Middle East: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm east

If the above times do not fit your schedule[オプション]Of the menu[ゲーム]Note that you can play in other regions by changing the server region on the tab. However, each Epic account can only participate in the Gamora Cup in one region, so be sure to choose the correct account. After all, playing outside the server region can increase lag and negatively impact performance in certain matches. In most cases it is advisable to stick to the local start time in your area.

How does scoring work in the Gomorrah Cup?

[競争]Like almost every other well-known Fortnite tournament on the tab, this tournament requires all participants to be account level 30 and two-factor authentication enabled for both Duo members. I have. Beyond these fairly loose limits, the format of the Gamora cup should be familiar.

Victory Royale: 42 points 2nd place: 36 points 3rd place: 32 points 4th place: 30 points 5th place: 29 points 6th place: 28 points 7th place: 27 points 8th place: 26 points 9th place: 25 points 10th place: 24 points 11th place: 23 points 12th place: 22 points 13th place: 21 points 14th place: 20 points 15th place: 19 points 16th place: 18 points 17th place: 17 points 18th place: 16 points 19th place: 15 points 20th place: 14 points 21st place: 13 points 22nd place: 12 points 23rd place: 11 points 24th place: 10 points 25th place-29th place: 9 points 30th place-34th place: 6 points 35th place-39th place: 3 points 40th place-44th place: 2 points 45th-50th: 1 point Elimination: 1 point each

The duo can play up to 10 games and earn points along this curve during the event time. As shown, competitors need to be well placed and put a good number of elims up.

How to get Fortnite Gamora skins quickly

Gamora Cup prizes include a bundle featuring Gamora costumes and Gamora cloakback bling. In addition, duos who score at least 8 points in the cup will also earn the Daughter of Thanos Spray.

Here are all the domestics you can earn and buy with the Gamora Outfit bundle. Epic Games

Skin bundle prize thresholds vary by region.

NA East: First-1,250thNA West: First-500thEurope: First-2,500thOceania: First-250thBrazil: First-1,000thAsia: First-250thMiddle East: First-250th

The best way to monitor your odds of winning during the Gamora Cup is to track Fortnites’ in-game leaderboards. Once the action starts[競争]Scroll down to the tab and select the Gamora Cup tile. In addition, you should have the option to view the leaderboard during and after the festival.

If that method doesn’t work, competitors can also use a third-party site such as Fortnite Tracker to monitor the statistics. Make sure you are looking at the correct regional leaderboard to ensure you get the most accurate information. If you don’t win, don’t forget that Gamora will be available for purchase from the Item Shop on August 14th at 8pm EST. That’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s Gamora Cup.

