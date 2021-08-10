Why is the US defense acquisition delayed? Condemn TINA’s paradox.





The single-ship jet demonstration team of the four Air Combat Command will fly together in close formation at the 2021 Heritage Flight Training Conference at Davis Monsan Air Force Base, Arizona, on March 7, 2021. Photo: Images.com via Kip Sumner / USAF / Cover-Reuters.

The United States seeks to protect its military advantage by using a defense acquisition system based on 60-year-old norms, assumptions, processes, and cultural trends. As the Pentagon accelerates the search for new takeover officers, the Pentagon is adding new military technology and capabilities to protect taxpayers’ dollars and strengthen their national security strategies. We need to focus on reforming the way we earn. The work begins with Congress and DoD doing little to protect against wasted spending, as well as revisiting laws and regulations that hinder competition and impede innovation in the military technology arena. Therefore, the work begins with rethinking what is commonly known as the Truth of Negotiation (TINA).

TINA, which signed the law in 1962, requires contractors supplying or servicing the Pentagon to submit transparent pricing and cost data as a mechanism to avoid systematic price gouging. increase. The idea behind TINA is wonderful. Who opposes policies aimed at clarifying costs and limiting taxpayer dollar spending? But the truth is more complicated. TINA’s requirements unintentionally limit competition among contractors in the defense industry, delay innovations essential to respond to the changing nature of global competition, and accurately address the total life cycle cost of a particular technology. It interferes with a good estimate. TINA can also impose more constraints on the already burdensome acquisition process.

For example, consider TINA’s requirement for companies to disclose certification costs and price data for transactions in excess of $ 2 million. This forces companies that often have difficulty meeting data requirements to move their businesses elsewhere, reducing sources of innovative capabilities in the defense sector and increasing costs.

TINA focuses on cost data because the cost of tangible supply is not the only factor in developing pricing. Software, data, research and development (R & D), training, supply chains, and other intangible investments are also important in innovation economics and cost more than production-related tangible assets. For example, estimating the actual costs of R & D and proving those costs as TINA requires is not only very difficult, but also punishes companies that invest more in innovation. Calculating R & D costs is already particularly cumbersome, but TINA’s requirements also motivate companies to invest heavily in R & D in search of innovative technologies and capabilities and still be profitable. It’s a sword. TINA also requires life cycle cost estimates, which are complex for the defense industry if the R & D investment required for high-tech weapons systems and programs is unknown. The complexity of TINA requirements also creates hurdles for SMEs who may not have the ability to perform proper costing.

In addition, TINA regulations force these companies to defend their innovative products and services by requiring them to submit incomplete pricing and cost data that are unlikely to reflect actual spending. It discourages you from entering the market. Not only that: TINA regulation further reduces competition by discouraging companies from entering the market by increasing ancillary ones, but information sharing is in the commercial sector. Some of the companies we talked to are also concerned that their own pricing and cost data could be mistakenly shared with others in the industry. TINA imposes profit caps, and some companies look at them and instead choose to pursue other, more profitable markets, thereby offering highly successful companies. Steal goods and product DoD.

These TINA requirements reduce competition, which is a major driver of innovation, and increase the frequency of single-source procurement where only one company is willing to work with the Pentagon. This makes the sector vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and enables new military capabilities, especially software innovation, that are increasingly important to the U.S.’s ability to thwart, discourage, and defeat enemies as needed. Reduce sex.

From a broader perspective, TINA’s unintended consequences not only reduce the size of its defense industry base by encouraging companies to leave the sector. TINA also increases costs, reduces DoD-free and innovative solutions, and in a competitive environment where asymmetric and unconventional state-of-the-art features are essential to maintain an advantage over the enemy, the US economy and military. It jeopardizes the preparation. Adam Smith, chairman of the US House of Representatives Military Commission (D-WA-9), said frankly. Maintaining US dominance sends the Pentagon to pursue systems and technologies that do not yet exist. And frighteningly, the 2020 U.S. Air Force war game, which simulated the conflict over Taiwan, showed that the United States was able to beat China, but it was not produced or planned for development. It was only with the power that relied heavily on the technology and related functions that were not available. To defense news.

Unlike war games, the United States does not pretend to have non-existent abilities and win conflicts. To ensure success, the Pentagon needs to engage more effectively with commercial, applied research institutes, and start-ups located outside or at seams of traditional defense industry bases. The Pentagon has made them by streamlining the acquisition system to protect intellectual property, enable profit margins that can promote competitive and more innovative functions, and facilitate cooperation with the government. You need to be tempted.

Defense acquisition policies like TINA will get in the way. These required commercial providers have little experience and, more importantly, have little interest in dealing with DoD’s complex, bureaucratically burdensome, and slow-to-acquire systems. Also, defense procurement systems are currently unable to keep up with the pace of technological progress today, as there is no way to drive emerging technologies through the process.

Former Technology Logistics Secretary Ellen Lord explained a few years ago that the US’s technological advantage began to diminish a bit and the acquisition system was too slow to be risk averse and unable to catch up with the enemy. However, simply recognizing that the DoD acquisition system is a national security responsibility was a welcoming reform impetus across both the Obama and Trump administrations.

As the Biden administration plans a new defense takeover reform, it takes DoD’s outdated approach to pricing and cost to remove the barriers of commercial providers in the procurement process and reflect the reality of modern value development and cost models. You need to focus on what you are doing.

DoD needs to ensure that US taxpayers get the highest value and return on investment from a Pentagon acquisition. Governance of the acquisition process is necessary, but it is also necessary to adapt to changing industry dynamics and, most importantly, to enforce regulations that improve only US national security.

Maj. Gen. John F. Wharton (US Army) has been in the United States for over 30 years and has extensive experience in leadership, technology, acquisitions, and logistics. He is currently an advisor to the public and private sectors of industry, academia, and the country.

Tate Nurkin is a Forward Defense of the Atlantic Council and a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Evaluation.

Ongoing competition between the great powers, US efforts to strengthen alliances and partnerships, and global domination of the US defense industry will ensure that FMS remains a first-line policy tool. .. In this case, US policy makers need to make sure that it is the most efficient tool possible.

