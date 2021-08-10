M11 1-inch iPad Pro drops to a new low of $ 99 off, even more deals





All the best deals today are found by a series of new all-time lows in Apple Gear. First, we’re considering a $ 99 discount on the new M11 1-inch iPad Pro. It’s offered for $ 130 along with a rare discount on the Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote. Plus, save $ 100 off your selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

M11 1-inch iPad Pro falls to new lows at $ 99 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M11 1-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB in both styles for $ 700. Going down from the usual $ 799 price tag, seeing the best price ever, it saves $ 99, and even the $ 49 mentioned above. These same savings are carried over to the $ 799.99 256GB model, as well as the Wi-Fi + cellular model and other configurations.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the M1 chip that graced the latest Macs. With an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, you can count on all the power of your MacBook. It’s lined up with all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Take a closer look at our coverage.

Apple TV HD with the new Siri Remote sees a rare discount up to $ 130

Amazon is currently offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB and the new Siri Remote for $ 130. You usually get $ 149, but today’s first notable Amazon discount is a $ 19 savings, the lowest ever. Although not the latest Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, this HD model offers a similar overall set-top box experience that supports 1080p streaming. In addition to Netflix, HBO, Disney +, and other services, you’ll continue to have full access to Apple Arcade, Fitness +, and HomeKit hub features in a package that’s more suitable for your room or office than your main home theater. Needless to say, the all-new Siri Remote that the owner has praised.

Apple Watch Series 6 model saves $ 100

After seeing the official Sport Loop band launch and the week begins, Amazon is now taking over the savings in choosing the Apple Watch Series 6 model. From $ 319 to aluminum GPS models to cellular products up to $ 100 off, we’re looking at a range of new, lowest-priced styles.

Introducing the brand’s flagship wearable, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers all the usual fitness tracking capabilities, along with an integrated blood / oxygen sensor. In addition to a brighter, always-on display, you can also see that it includes a new U1 chip and reduced charging time. In addition, in the next release of watchOS 8 (public beta available), you can monitor your breathing rate during sleep, set multiple timers at once, and try out all the other new features. Let’s take a closer look at the hands-on reviews.

Up to 25% Off Native Union Return to School Sale

Today, the Native Union is launching its annual New Semester Sale, offering unusual discounts across its collection of iPhone accessories, chargers, cases and more. The new MagSafe Booster Duo Rise Dock bundle is on sale for $ 80, and this year’s second most notable gear selection. Down from the usual $ 90 price tag you pay, today’s bundle marks the first notable discount and new lows. Launched earlier this summer, the Native Unions feature Apple’s wireless charging specifications, consisting of a solid black zinc pair with the included 7.5W MagSafe compatible charger. You can get all the details in our hands-on review.

Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip returns to 2021 lows for $ 70

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its color LED light strips for $ 70. Looking at the $ 10 savings in today’s offer, down from the usual $ 80 continuation rate, you only mark the second notable offer of the year, which is consistent with previous mention of the 2021 lows. To do. Eves Light Strip is ready to use with Siri as well as the rest of HomeKit’s setup, and has a standalone design that doesn’t require an additional hub. It’s a great option to add bias lighting to your entire smart home, such as behind a TV or monitor, or on a shelf. In our hands-on review, we said that if you are in the Wi-Fi based light strip market, you will not find a good option overall.

