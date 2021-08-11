How to delete photos you don’t want to see in Google Photos





Memories can be positive, and reminding family and friends of what happened each year can display a pleasing pop-up on your cell phone. But as we take billions of photos each year, there are always memories we don’t want to remember.

So what if you experience a farewell and don’t want to remember those memories every year? You can save your photos to Google to prevent unwanted memories from popping up. Tap or click here for Insider Pro tricks to find your phone photo in seconds.

Whether you want to hide some photos or delete the entire album, Google Photos has options. Here’s how to delete photos you don’t want to pop up:

When you want to hide a specific person

Whether it’s a family death or a painful farewell, you can hide pictures of certain people so they don’t show up in your memory and make you feel down. Google Photos allows you to hide certain images of people and pets.

Open Google Photos on your mobile phone. Select your Google account in the upper right corner of the app. Select a photo setting. Select a memory.[人とペットを非表示]Choose. You need to select from the listed profiles to hide them. Once the profile is selected, all these photos will be hidden in your memories.

If you want to hide a specific period of your life

2020 wasn’t a time everyone liked, but there may be other times in your life other than a pandemic that you don’t want to see in the future. If you know certain dates, you can hide them in Google Photos to prevent them from appearing later.

Open the Google Photos app on your mobile phone. Select your Google account in the upper right corner of the app. Select a photo setting. Select a memory. Hide the date. Select a start and end date to hide the photos taken during that period.When deleting photos you don’t want to see

Hiding a photo is a good way to prevent it from popping up, but you may want to see it later. But if you’re ready to remove the photos that evoke painful memories, that’s also an option.

Delete album

Open the Google Photos app on your mobile phone.At the bottom of the screen[ライブラリ]Choose. Select the album you want to delete. Tap the three dots to open a new menu.[アルバムの削除]Choose.

Delete a specific photo

Open the Google Photos app on your mobile phone.At the bottom of the screen[写真]Select to see all the saved photos. Press and hold the photo you want to delete.At the top of the screen[削除]Choose.In pop[ゴミ箱に移動]Choose. -Move the screen up to move the selected photo to the Trash.[削除]Choose.

Want to take your memories to a new level? Tap or click here for the best photo editor for Android.

