Pitch fest at the 2021 HR Tech Conference





The winner of the startup competition at HR Tech leaves with a large amount of product funding.

This pandemic is driving innovation in the field of HR technology, along with rising expectations for DE & I and other changes that occurred last year. In short, the market is more crowded, more competitive, and more exciting than ever.

These realities will be unveiled at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas next month at the Pitchfest, a live competition between 30 innovative new HR technology solutions. Winners will receive a $ 30,000 prize donated by the Randstad Innovation Fund and next year’s HR Tech booth space.

Meaning for HR leaders

A recent survey of senior HR leaders by Lyra Health, Boston University, and Future Workplace found that mental health, DE & I, leadership development, employee experience, and remote management all rank high on the list, making them a top executive priority. Changes have been seen. explosion.

As industry analyst Josh Bersin said at the Spring HR Tech Conference, this year’s HR technology theme isn’t recovery, but transformation and HR leaders are innovation. At HR Tech, attendees see the innovation actually taking place at the Pitchfest, which takes place on the Expo floor and attracts a large audience to participate in an audience vote combined with selection from an expert jury. can do.

The contest will feature 10 3-round, 3-minute demonstrations, with the top two voters from each round participating in the final match on September 30th.

Ben Brooks, CEO of PILOT, the winner of the 2019 Pitchfest, recently shared some wisdom with HRE if you are one of the 30 startups chosen to compete. For example, repeat demo rehearsals, limit industry jargon, research previous winners, and collect feedback on your product.

And actively participate in all rounds as a spectator. [By watching the other rounds], I could see their pitfalls, what they did, where they stumbled, listen to the judge, Brooks says.You need to give very tight [pitch], You have to understand that, as you are attending a kind of cable news show and you are on the panel. I didn’t know it in advance, but when I saw it, we learned it.

Click here for more information on Pitchfest and to register for the HR Tech Conference.

Jen Colletta is the Editor-in-Chief of HRE. She earned a written bachelor’s and master’s degree from La Salle University in Philadelphia and spent 10 years as a newspaper reporter and editor before joining HRE. She can be contacted at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://hrexecutive.com/hr-tech-number-of-the-day-pitchfest-prize/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

