Link AirPods to your Apple ID as part of Find My Network iOS 15





Apple has announced several new features for AirPods users using iOS 15. This includes AirPods Pro conversation boosts and true Find My support for the first time. Apple said users can use Precision Finding to find lost AirPods, but iOS 15 links AirPods to their Apple ID to make it easier to find anywhere.

Like AirTags, iOS 15 uses Bluetooth technology to pinpoint where you are when you’re near your AirPods, but you don’t know exactly where your earphones are. This feature is available on both AirPods Pro and AirPods Max and shows your current AirPods location on a map, even when you’re not connected to your iPhone or iPad.

To achieve this, AirPods are ultimately associated with your Apple ID. As discovered by 9to5Mac in iOS 15’s internal code, lost AirPods continue to send location information to the owner via Find My Network, even if someone else connects to another device.

It’s important to point out that AirPods don’t have an activation lock like iOS devices, even though they’re associated with an Apple ID. This system is similar to what Apple currently offers on AirTag. It’s associated with your Apple account, but you can reset it with a few manual steps. 9to5Mac has found a new animation included in iOS 15 Beta 5. This shows how to remove AirPods from FindMyNetwork.

These AirPods are linked to your Apple ID. Removing them allows another person to configure Find My Network. […] Removing these AirPods will allow others to configure Find My Network and will no longer be linked to your Apple ID.

For AirPods Max, press and hold the noise cancel button and digital crown for about 12 seconds to unpair the headphones from the Find My app. For AirPods Pro, the procedure is a bit complicated, and you have to press the button on the stem multiple times and press the hole in the speaker with your finger.

These features are still being implemented and may require firmware updates for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. 1st and 2nd generation AirPods are not compatible with Find My Network and Precision Finding.

Earlier this month, Apple released new beta firmware for AirPods Pro, adding conversation boosting capabilities for users running the iOS 15 beta. However, the FindMy feature does not yet exist in this firmware.

