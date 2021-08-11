Google limits ad targeting under the age of 18 | Y100 WNCY | Your home for country and fun





Elizabeth Califord

(Reuters) Alphabet Incs Google is blocking ad targeting based on age, gender, or interest under the age of 18, the company said Tuesday.

We also announced that we will turn off the location history feature that tracks location data for users under the age of 18 around the world. Further expand the types of age-sensitive ad categories that are blocked for users up to the age of 18, and turn on the SafeSearch filter for users up to that age.

Google has introduced a new policy that requires everyone under the age of 18 and their parents or guardians to remove youth images from Google image search results, the company said in a blog post. It is mentioned as part of some changes regarding.

Major online platforms have long been monitored by lawmakers and regulators for the impact of the site on the safety, privacy and well-being of young users.

Some countries have regulations in this area, and in compliance with these regulations, we are looking at ways to develop a consistent product experience and user controls for children and teens around the world. Said Mindy Brooks, general manager of Google’s children and family.

An online platform approach to young users has been in the spotlight in recent months as US lawmakers and lawyers have blamed Facebook Incs for plans to create Instagram for children. Facebook recently announced a change in ad targeting under the age of 18, allowing advertisers to target these younger users based on age, gender, and location.

Google’s video streaming site YouTube announced on Tuesday that it will change its default upload settings to the most private option for teens aged 13-17 in the coming weeks. Content is only visible to users and selected people. Users can still decide to publish the content.

YouTube also removes overly commercial content from the YouTube Kids app. For example, a video that focuses solely on product packaging or encourages children to spend money directly.

(Report by Elizabeth Califord, edited by Steve Orlovsky)

