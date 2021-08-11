Cadillac offers the brand’s last new gas-powered sedan, the Black Wing





A pair of Detroit — Cadillac performance cars have begun to arrive at dealerships, and the CT4-V Black Wing and CT-5 Black Wing are more than just powerful, truck-ready racers. These are the last new gas-powered sedans from General Motors’ flagship luxury brand and will be electric by the end of the decade.

According to GM, the CT5-V is “the most powerful and fastest Cadillac production model in history” with a top speed of over 200 mph. According to Detroit carmakers, the CT4-V Black Wing is “the most powerful and fastest Cadillac subcompact car ever.”

Cadillac aims to have a full-electric lineup by 2030, starting with Lyric’s electric crossover, which is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2022. With European rivals.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iseecars.com, a vehicle search engine, said: “They are actively entering the world of this electric vehicle, opening up their own space and trying to define the brand at the forefront of the market shift rather than the trailing edge.

“And it’s clever. I think they’ve learned from the past. They said,” OK, this time it’s very aggressive and let’s see if it can be what everyone else has to say. Cadillac?”

GM estimates that the CT4-V Black Wing Automatic will reach 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The top speed on the racetrack was 189 mph. The CT5-V Black Wing Automatic is estimated to be 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by an upgraded, hand-assembled, 668-powered 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. The CT4-V Black Wing is powered by a 472 horsepower Cadillac 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine.

Each comes standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 10-speed paddle shift automatic transmission option.

In a statement, Cadillac Performance Variant Manager Mirza Grebovic said, “Driving has always been a fusion of quantification and subjectivity, and in both respects the new CT4-V Black Wing and CT5-V Black Wing are other. It offers the same as some luxury sports sedans. ” .. “They have the best numbers in the world, but they transcend stopwatches with a satisfying driver experience that lap times alone cannot define.”

The Black Wing car, announced in February, is an improvement over the previous ATS-V and CTS-V performance sedans.

Using these racing vehicles as Cadillac’s last internal-combustion sedan “adds to the send-off celebration,” Brauer said. “People will feel that this isn’t the last time you can buy an internal combustion luxury sedan from Cadillac, it’s a performance version. This is the last limited production version of this model … so-for people. Those who are aware of the unique moments it’s in — encourage additional purchases. ”

According to Cadillac, the first 250 builds of both models sold out in minutes. These first “collector series” vehicles have two special plates on the sill and B-pillar.

The remaining 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models are currently on sale and are in limited stock.

The CT4-V Black Wing starts at $ 59,990 and the fully configured version starts at $ 87,775. The CT5-V Black Wing starts at $ 84,990 and is fully constructed at $ 125,980.

