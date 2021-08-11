Deliver asynchronous notifications on Google Chat using webhooks





Posted by: Charles Maxson, Developer Advocate & Justin Wexler, Strategic Cloud Engineer

As Google Workspace redefines the future of team collaboration and Google chat rooms evolve into Spaces, webhooks are a useful feature that already exists in today’s chat rooms, delivering asynchronous messages directly to the chat rooms where users work. can. Chat webhooks are powerful and easy to use. Unlike the more well-known chatbots, which are applications built specifically to interact with users synchronously using the Google Chat API, webhooks allow Google Chat from applications that are not the bot itself. Allows asynchronous messaging to. This post describes the use of webhooks in chat and shows real-world use cases from Google’s internal work.

Webhook case in Google Chat

Teams create and use rooms (now spaces) in Google Chat for a variety of purposes. Some rooms may work on themes such as sales support and customer service topics, while others may be more common for specific department or company-wide conversations. But all of these use cases are focused on human activity, and as we increasingly rely on them, they have become an important way for us to communicate with each other.

Webhooks allow you to add another dimension to your room by introducing information and updates from other systems and applications that fit these room and conversation themes. For example, in the sales support room, a webhook can provide an alert from the CRM system to notify the user when a transaction is closed or the RFP is about to expire. In the customer service room, webhooks can post urgent alerts for requests to instantly get the attention of the entire team. In a more general scenario, you can use a webhook to remind people in your department that a deadline is approaching, or to share a company’s stock price widely with all employees at the end of the market. In any situation, webhooks help you deliver data and information efficiently in real time.

Google real world use case

Google has a chat room named G Workspace Community, which is used to ask questions and connect Google employees who want to keep their product and customer team news up-to-date with a focus on Google Workspace. As you can imagine, this room is widely used and there are constant posts and replies every day. One of the most commonly discussed topics is about new features. This includes tracking launch timing and status on the roadmap.

Google also creates a Google Workspace Updates blog. This is a public feed that tells everyone when new Workspace features will ship. It’s logical to assume that every member of the G Workspace Community also subscribes to the Updates blog and is up to date with every feature release. But the truth is that G Workspace community chat rooms have become a major resource for Google employees to stay up to date on Google Workspace. Before posting to the chat room and asking about the release, instead of inviting room members to check the blog first, I decided to bring the Google Workspace Updates feed into the Google Workspace community room. Google Chat webhooks make it easy and anyone can easily keep all updates from Google Workspace up to date.

Meet the “bots” in Google Workspace Updates

When a post about a new Workspace feature is released on the Updates blog, a Google Workspace Updates “bot” (Google Wexbot, internally known after its creator Justin Wexler) chats with a new thread calling the post’s title. Add to room. And the first 250 characters of that main content. This gives room members an easy glimpse of what they just launched and allows them to quickly discuss blog content. Users can ask questions and add comments about feature releases, further enhancing their capabilities and enabling collaboration. also,[続きを読む]Just click to see more details on our updated blog.

Webhook + Apps Script = Magic

This “bot” may seem magical to community members who receive these timely updates. In reality, this is neither magic nor a traditional chatbot, so the reference called “bot” in the chat UI is a bit misunderstood. A Google Updates “bot” is actually a simple Google Apps Script application that parses RSS feeds for new posts and sends them asynchronously to a room via a webhook.

This use case because Apps Script provides a trigger (that is, a cron job) that can be run at time-based intervals to see new posts on the updated blog and parse and return the feed XML from those posts. It is very suitable for the realization of. These results are sent to the waiting webhook via the UrlFetchApp call using the chat card format.

The internal implementation of Google Workspace Updates “bots” runs an Apps Script trigger every hour to see new posts on the Update blog. In addition, the project itself is a single Apps Script project file, does not require a lot of coding, is very easy to configure in a chat room, and is basically maintenance free. Justin’s efforts to create the original version took only a few days-and the value to the user is clearly worth it-hence they insisted on naming him. is;)

Add Google Workspace Updates “bots” (also known as Wexbots) to your chat rooms

If you’re interested in adding your own Google Workspace Updates “bots”, or if you want to know how to leverage Apps Script to implement other use cases for sending asynchronous messages to Google Chat via webhooks, your project Is available on GitHub. To explore and implement:

Google Chat Updates Bot Project-GitHub

README | Apps Script Code.js

Other resources

For more information on working with Google Workspace chatbots and using webhooks, see the following resources:

