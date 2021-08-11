Google and Amazon deploy two very different safeguards





The Internet is an endless place of wonder and at the same time an endless place of mischief. On Tuesday, two of the world’s largest internet companies took steps to make it a safer place.

Google has long been criticized for handling children’s data, but has announced a new privacy feature to protect teens. Meanwhile, Amazon said it would step up and pay customers up to $ 1,000 for damages and injuries to third-party products purchased online.

Bum, but at least there is a refund

From ignited hoverboards to dysfunctional carbon monoxide detectors to expired baby food, third-party products on the Amazon marketplace have disappointed a significant share of our customers.

Even a federal court proceeding investigating potential liability for Amazon’s marketplace with millions of third-party sellers outperforms the company’s own retail business. On Tuesday, Amazon took a more aggressive approach to address this issue.

If the seller does not address the customer’s problem with the product that caused the damage or injury, Amazon states that it “addresses the immediate customer’s concerns, pays for itself, and tracks the seller individually.” increase. Buyers claim that Amazon will continue to indemnify customers up to $ 1,000. “Don’t be evil”

Faced with pressure from two bipartisan bills in Congress aimed at limiting the tracking and targeting of teenagers online, Google has also announced a policy change.

By default, the company keeps videos uploaded by users between the ages of 13 and 17 private, so it’s only available to a specific group of eligible recipients. Users under the age of 18 (or legal guardians) request images. It is also allowed to be removed from Google Image Search results.

Facebook followers: Google’s policy review is in compliance with Facebook’s policy, recently keeping Instagram accounts created by users under the age of 16 private by default, and advertisers by age, gender, location (in interests and on the web). Announced that it will block targeting minors on a strict basis. activity). Google is working towards a unique policy that blocks ads targeting minors.

